Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad claim pressure from party insiders led to their decision to leave

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have accused party insiders of continuously putting them under pressure until they decided to leave the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). The story of how they decided to leave PKR and left the party have been widely reported, with Sangeetha Jayakumar criticizing them for their decision.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad claim to have endured continuous pressure from party insiders that led to their decision to leave the Parti Keadilan Rakyat ( PKR ).

Nik Nazmi also mentioned that he and his family have received frequent pressure and attacks, including harassment of his own children. Rafizi, a former Minister of Economy, stated that the PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, did not expel them from the party because he was afraid that such action would reopen the space for the ‘tebuk atap’ movement.

Nik Nazmi and Rafizi were both accused of being traitors and Sangeetha Jayakumar, his wife, was particularly vocal in her calls for treason. Rafizi dismissed the accusation as baseless and stated that the treatment and abuse he and Nik Nazmi received within the party were a significant factor in their decision to leave.

He argued that the public now has the chance to interpret all the pieces in the puzzle and that it was not about Anwar Ibrahim but about the ordinary people whom he and Nik Nazmi had known for 25 years. A year of service from PKR finally completed the puzzle for the public in understanding their decision





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PKR Rafizi Ramli Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Party Insiders Causing Pressure Decision To Leave Parties Criticizing Traitors Anwar Ibrahim Teuk Atap Political Movement Harrassment Of Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bersama’s agenda risks backfiring on Rafizi, Nik Nazmi, analyst warnsAzmi Hassan asks if Bersama’s platform was capable of offering something that is politically distinctive.

Read more »

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's Absence from PKR Sharpening Focus Amid Allegations of DiscriminationFormer PKR president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is rumored to be reconsidering his stance on the opposition party ahead of next general elections due to ongoing concerns regarding personal biases and constant back-stabbing within the ranks.

Read more »

No mass exodus from PKR, says Youth chief after Rafizi and Nik Nazmi departuresKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — PKR’s Youth wing today dismissed talk of a mass exodus from the party following the departure of two of its senior leaders, insisting only a handful of...

Read more »

PKR ‘unshaken’ by Rafizi, Nik Nazmi exits, says youth chiefKamil Munim says the party has weathered similar political crises before, including the Sheraton Move, and remains strong.

Read more »