Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun appointed as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman

KOTA KINABULU, Malaysia, May 12, 2020 - Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) deputy president, has been appointed as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman. The decision was made during the GRS supreme council meeting on Tuesday, May 12. The four other GRS deputy chairmen are Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, and Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

KOTA KINABULU, Malaysia: Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun , the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (P GRS ) deputy president, has been appointed as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ( GRS ) deputy chairman.

The decision was made during the GRS supreme council meeting on Tuesday, May 12. The four other GRS deputy chairmen are Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, and Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Meanwhile, GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has been appointed GRS secretary-general, replacing Masidi. Lo Su Fui, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), was appointed GRS treasurer-general after previously serving as the coalition's deputy treasurer-general. PBS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who is also Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, retained his position as GRS information chief.

Masidi, the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) deputy president, replaced USNO president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as GRS deputy chairman. – Bernam





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GRS Masidi Manjun Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah Gabungan Rakyat Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam Tan Sri Anifah Aman Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah Datuk Chin Su Phin Bergerak National Organisation Chairmen Gabungan Rakyat Shadow Cabinet Deputy Cabinet Deputy Secretary-General GRS Secretary-General Treasurer-General Information Chief Assistant Minister To The Chief Minister President Organization Party Deputy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Datuk Mustapha Sakmud: Madani Government Committed to Strengthening Sabah's DevelopmentMinistry in the Prime Minister's Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs statement on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) Rolling Plan 1 (RP1) projects in Sandakan area, involving RM2.17 billion in allocation for sectors like road infrastructure, water supply, education, security and environmental conservation.

Read more »

UMNO Sabah Solidifies Party's Stand on TYT Negeri Sabah's Constitution and RightsUMNO Sabah celebrates its 80th anniversary today and reinforces its commitment to upholding the Constitution and rights of the state of Sabah, based on the Malaysia 63 Agreement.

Read more »

Pesta Kaamatan wadah perpaduan rakyat Sabah: Ketua MenteriTuaran: Sambutan Pesta Kaamatan terus kekal sebagai wadah penting dalam memperkukuhkan perpaduan rakyat pelbagai kaum di Sabah selain memupuk semangat kekitaan

Read more »

Sabah's 40% Revenue Claim Remains Under Legal Review: PM Kirpal SinghPM Kirpal Singh of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government confirmed that the state is allowing court proceedings on its 40% revenue claim while pursuing payment. He mentioned that the Kota Kinabalu High Court ordered a review and return of the 40% entitlement to Sabah and the federal government had the right to appeal that ruling.

Read more »