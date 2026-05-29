Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof Expresses Appreciation to Journalists on National Journalists' Day

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has expressed his appreciation to all journalists, media practitioners and broadcasting personnel for their dedication in delivering accurate and integrity-driven information to the public. He said journalists play a significant role in strengthening democracy and shaping a knowledgeable society.

In conjunction with National Journalists' Day (Hawana) 2026, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has conveyed his appreciation to all journalists, media practitioners and broadcasting personnel for their unwavering dedication in delivering accurate, authentic and integrity-driven information to the public.

The Deputy Prime Minister said journalists play a significant role in strengthening democracy, as well as shaping a knowledgeable and informed society, especially in an increasingly challenging and fast-changing media landscape. In an increasingly challenging and rapidly changing media landscape, the role of journalists is not only to deliver news but also to act as an important bridge between the people and the government.

Fadillah said a free, responsible and ethical media is a strategic partner of the government in ensuring Malaysia's stability, harmony and continued progress. He also expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices of journalists who are constantly on the ground, including during disasters and crises, ensuring the public receive authentic and balanced information.

Fadillah said that in today's digital era, the spread of false information, slander and sensationalism poses a challenge that requires media professionals to continue upholding the principles of journalism based on facts, integrity and accountability. The government always recognises the important role of media institutions in national development, saying that close synergy between the government and media practitioners can help ensure more effective delivery of policies and development agendas to the people.

Fadillah expressed hope that the country's media industry would continue to evolve in line with technological advances, without neglecting the values of ethics, professionalism and humanity. Journalists are not only recorders of history, but also important individuals in shaping the mindset of society and the country's future. The Hawana 2026 celebration is scheduled to take place in Penang on June 20 with the theme 'Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility', aimed at strengthening the role of media practitioners in national development.

The highlight of the annual event to honour the contributions of media practitioners will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Arena Butterworth





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Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof National Journalists' Day Hawana 2026 Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

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