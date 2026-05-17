Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Announces Increase in Budi Madani Fuel Quota for P-hailing Riders

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the government will consider increasing the monthly Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) fuel quota for p-hailing riders, bringing it up to 250 litres from 200 litres currently.

JOHOR BARU: The government will consider increasing the monthly Budi Madani RON95 ( Budi95 ) fuel quota to 250 litres for p-hailing rider s, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim .

The Prime Minister said he had heard the plight of the riders and would bring the matter up at the next National Economic Action Council meeting.

"At Tuesday's meeting, I will raise the matter for discussion since they (p-hailing riders) only get 200 litres, the same as the rest of us. I will remind Fahmi later, and we will look for a way to increase it by at least another 50 litres, making it 250 litres," he said. He said this in his speech during a meet-and-greet session at the Taman Desa Mutiara People's Housing Project (PPR) on Sunday (May 17)





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

P-Hailing Rider Fuel Quota Anwar Ibrahim National Economic Action Council Fahmi Fadzil Taman Desa Mutiara Budi95 Middle East Conflict Urgent Repair Works Minister Of Finance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Speculation Brews As Parti Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sabah STAR President Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan's Chat at Keningau Kaamatan Suggests Possible PactPolitical observers infer a potential political understanding between the opposition Parti Warisan and Sabah STAR parties as their leaders, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, are seen talking at a Keningau Kaamatan festival event and share a highlight moment. However, no formal announcement has been made by either party.

Read more »

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad launch 'kamikaze' mission for Parti Bersama MalaysiaThe duo, who are also members of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, have decided to take over the Penang-registered minor party, Bersama, and form a new political force. They argue that existing political parties no longer possess the agility, courage, or intellect demanded by the public to face challenges over the next 30 years.

Read more »

Anwar Ibrahim Says He 'Not Following' Latest Political Developments, Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik AhmadPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has disclosed that he is 'not following' the latest political developments involving former senior PKR leaders, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Read more »

Datuk Seri Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announce formation of 'Parti Bersama Malaysia' in Petaling JayaThe duo formally unveil their new political platform amidst discussions of party-hopping and a desire for a fresh start, deferring their parliamentary seat resignations.

Read more »