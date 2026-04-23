Datuk Red Denies Allegations of Offering Bribe to Former Wife

Businessman Datuk Red refutes claims by Adira Suhaimi that he offered RM100,000 to drop their Shariah Court reconciliation case, stating his intention was only to seek legal clarity on their marital status.

Datuk Red , a businessman whose full name is Datuk Seri Adnan Abu, has firmly denied allegations made by his former wife, Adira Suhaimi , claiming he offered RM100,000 to drop their reconciliation case at the Gombak Barat Shariah Court .

The 48-year-old entrepreneur stressed that he never made such an offer, nor did he request Adira to withdraw her civil suit against him. He clarified that his intention in filing the case was solely to obtain legal certainty regarding the status of their relationship under Islamic law. Datuk Red explained that he did not make any formal offer, emphasizing that the matter was not about a transaction or sale.

He stated, As a man and a husband, if this reconciliation is not valid, then so be it. If the reconciliation is valid, there is no problem. I will personally request a divorce. Do not worry.

I only want this case to be simplified. He made these statements after the reconciliation hearing at the Gombak Barat Lower Shariah Court in Selangor. He further admitted that he has no desire to continue their marital life with the singer. I do not want to continue this marriage.

If I did, it would become toxic. I am constantly labeled as stagnant and obsessed with divorce. I am not particularly eager to marry her; rather, I seek confirmation. Ideally, I would have preferred to resolve this outside of court, but my lawyer advised against it, fearing potential imprisonment.

Commenting on the reconciliation proceedings he initiated, Datuk Red expressed regret that the process had become complicated due to several factors. I requested that this matter be expedited. It could have been resolved quickly.

However, during the trial, Adira was absent, and subsequently, there was a change of judge, which caused delays. We only want confirmation. This is not a custody battle; it is simply a confirmation of the reconciliation. For the record, Adira and Adnan entered into marriage on December 3, 2015, as his second wife, and their marriage dissolved on April 24th.

The couple is blessed with four children: Anggerik, 7, Asan, 6, Anggun, 5, and Ayob, 3 years old. The core of the dispute revolves around Adira’s claim that Datuk Red attempted to buy her silence and influence the court’s decision through a financial offer. Datuk Red’s denial underscores his desire for a clear legal outcome regarding their marital status, separate from any attempts to compromise the proceedings.

He maintains that his actions were motivated by a need for legal clarity and a willingness to accept the court’s decision, whether it leads to reconciliation or divorce. The delays in the proceedings, attributed to Adira’s absence and the change in judges, have further frustrated Datuk Red, who seeks a swift resolution to the matter. He reiterates that the case is a simple request for confirmation and does not involve complex issues such as child custody.

The situation highlights the complexities of divorce proceedings, particularly within the framework of Shariah law, and the potential for misunderstandings and conflicting narratives between the parties involved. The public interest in this case stems from the high profile of both individuals and the sensitive nature of the allegations made





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Datuk Red Adira Suhaimi Shariah Court Divorce Reconciliation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JKM denies role in child placement claimLONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - ⁠European mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it ⁠would offer its small business customers advanced ‌cybersecurity and agentic AI through its $1 billion strategic tie-up with Google Cloud agreed in October 2024.

Read more »

Survey and mapping chief denies RM130,000 graft chargesApril 22 (Reuters) - Tesla's Chief ⁠Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company plans ⁠to use Intel's advanced 14A manufacturing process to make chips ‌at its Terafab project.

Read more »

Takeovers not a crime, SC says amid ‘corporate mafia’ allegationsKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today said it has no authority to act on allegations of a “corporate mafia” if the issues fall outside...

Read more »

Iqbal mahu ubah imej Datuk Seri Vida, pilih gaya lebih minimalisIqbal mahu ubah imej Datuk Seri Vida, pilih gaya lebih minimalis

Read more »

NSC Denies Director-General’s Involvement in Badminton Academy ScamThe National Sports Council (NSC) has refuted claims linking its director-general, Jefri Ngadirin, to a badminton academy program that allegedly demanded high fees. The NSC confirms his name and image were misused and a police report has been filed. They advise the public to verify information through official channels and report any scams.

Read more »

Pengesahan lafaz rujuk Datuk Red, Adira Suhaimi ditangguhPengesahan lafaz rujuk Datuk Red, Adira Suhaimi ditangguh

Read more »