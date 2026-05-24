Datuk Rafizi Ramli's expected defeat in Pandan if PKR runs strong candidate

According to PKR Youth Chief, Muhammad Zakwan Mustafa Kamal, if PKR were to run a strong candidate in Pandan, former Minister of Economy, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, is expected to give up his seat.

KUALA LUMPUR: If PKR were to run a strong candidate in Pandan , former Minister of Economy, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli , is expected to lose his seat.

Similar to the case of former UMNO MP, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who lost the parliamentary seat of Gombak after three consecutive wins, but was defeated by Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in the 13th Malaysian general elections. PKR Youth Chief, Muhammad Zakwan Mustafa Kamal said, however, that Bersatu, the party he leads, is still too new and has not yet been proven to have the necessary strength, grassroots, and infrastructure.

"At this moment, it is too early for me to say that he will lose in Pandan. The party is too new and has not yet proven its strength in terms of grassroots, infrastructure, etc. But if PKR were to present a strong candidate, I'm sure Rafizi will lose with a narrow margin," he said on that day.

In the 14th Malaysian general elections, Mohamed Azmin won with a margin of 48,721 votes against BN's Datuk Rahim Kamarudin and Khairul Nizam Khirudin (PAS's). Muhammad Zakwan said that the Pandan area is a city location and the voters there are believed to choose the strongest, stable, and governing party.

"If we look at the power of political influence, Azmin and Rafizi have almost the same strength," he said. - UPDAT





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Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali PKR Parian Pakatan Harapan Bersatu PKR Youth Chief Muhammad Zakwan Mustafa Kamal Pandan The Pandan Area The Parties Represented By The Candidates Karimun Zakaria Localities Results Of The Malaysian General Elections The Future Of The Election Candidates Incumbent Councilors The Number Of Votes Between Azmin And Rahim

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