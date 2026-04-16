Datuk Dr Azril Mohd Radzi Eyes Return to Arts Industry After Business Hiatus

After over two decades focusing on his business ventures, celebrity and entrepreneur Datuk Dr Azril Mohd Radzi is set to make a comeback to the entertainment industry. He cites the booming digital landscape and the influence of social media as key motivators for his return, expressing readiness to embrace challenges and audience engagement in the online space.

After more than two decades dedicated to the business world, celebrity and entrepreneur Datuk Dr Azril Mohd Radzi has expressed his desire to return to active participation in the art industry, which he was once a part of. According to Azril, his passion for the arts has never waned; it merely paused when he shifted his full focus to building his business empire.

He shared that his involvement in the industry began in his teenage years, where he engaged in various activities such as modeling and hosting. However, prolonged immersion in business led him to prioritize that sector. Now that his businesses are stable, he feels it is the opportune moment to rekindle his dormant passion for the arts. The rapid evolution of the digital landscape and the emergence of numerous entrepreneurs actively utilizing social media have also served as catalysts for his decision to reappear in the public eye. Azril observed many of his entrepreneurial peers embracing platforms like TikTok and other social media channels, which inspired him to step up and re-engage with the entertainment industry. He noted that his presence had primarily been offline, with audiences recognizing him mainly through television, but his online persona was relatively unknown. Azril acknowledges that adapting to the new normal, which is heavily reliant on digital platforms, presents the most significant challenge. He described the online world as somewhat daunting, given his nearly 20-year absence from it. He views this as an opportunity to gain broader recognition and capture a new audience, seeing it as a genuine prospect. Furthermore, Azril stated that he is now better prepared to face any potential outcomes should he become active in the entertainment industry again. He understands that embracing this opportunity means being ready to accept all aspects, including criticism, which is an inherent part of an industry journey. Throughout his more than 20 years in business, he strived to avoid controversy, acknowledging that the future is unpredictable and everyone faces their own trials. Regarding future plans, Azril has not ruled out a return to hosting and is also considering acting offers he has received. He is open to exploring these avenues as he re-enters the creative sphere. The entrepreneur's reintegration into the arts scene signifies a potential blend of his business acumen and his enduring artistic inclinations, offering a fresh perspective on the industry





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