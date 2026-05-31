Dash‑cam footage shows road‑rage assault on Penang highway captured on video

A dash‑cam video from Jalan Tun Dr Awang in Penang shows a driver cutting in front of another car, brandishing a metal rod and threatening the victim. Police have arrested a 37‑year‑old suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine and faces charges of criminal intimidation.

A disturbing dash‑cam video recorded on a busy thoroughfare in Penang has been shared widely on social media after it was posted on a popular networking site on Friday 29 May.

The footage captures a tense confrontation that unfolded at roughly 1130 hours on Thursday 28 May along Jalan Tun Dr Awang as traffic headed towards the suburb of Relau. A compact car driven by a man suddenly positioned itself ahead of another vehicle, cutting sharply across the lane and forcing the driver of the second car to brake abruptly.

The aggressor then gestured obscenely at the driver, halted his own vehicle directly in front of the victim's car and exited the vehicle carrying a long metallic object that appeared to be a heavy rod. He swung the rod toward the side of the victim's car in a threatening manner, an act that was captured in full by the dash‑cam system installed in the latter vehicle.

The video, which quickly accumulated thousands of views, was subsequently uploaded to a public page where users expressed shock and called for swift police action. The police force in the Barat Daya district confirmed that the incident was being investigated and that a suspect had been taken into custody following the widespread circulation of the clip.

According to a statement released on Saturday 30 May by the district's senior police officer, the suspect is a 37 year old local man who was identified through intelligence gathered after the video went viral. The officer explained that the investigation revealed the suspect had cut in front of the victim's vehicle, made lewd gestures and then approached the vehicle with the metal rod, swinging it in a manner that could be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate or cause damage.

A preliminary urine test administered after his arrest indicated the presence of methamphetamine in his system and records showed he had previous convictions related to drug offences and other criminal activity. The suspect has been remanded for a period of three days, with his release scheduled for 31 May, and is being held under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation while authorities continue to gather further evidence.

The viral spread of the dash‑cam footage has reignited public debate about road safety, the prevalence of road‑rage incidents and the role of social media in amplifying potentially dangerous behaviour. Local officials have urged drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontations, emphasizing that the use of force or threats on the road can quickly escalate into violence and result in severe legal consequences.

Police have also highlighted the importance of dash‑cam technology as a tool for documenting unlawful conduct and assisting investigations. Community leaders are calling for increased awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to deter similar episodes in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder that heightened emotions behind the wheel, combined with substance abuse, can lead to volatile situations that endanger not only the individuals directly involved but also other road users





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Road Rage Dash‑Cam Video Penang Police Investigation Criminal Intimidation

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