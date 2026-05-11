Darters Grand Tournament Winners and Prize Money

The winners of the Soft Tip category were Albert Patrick and Eleazer Palong Padan who shared prize money of RM12,000. The winners of the Steel Tip category were OMG Legend who shared RM 7,300. The total prize pool money for the event was RM19,300.

The duo of Albert Patrick and Eleazer Palong Padan emerged as champions in the Soft Tip category of the 3-day Darters Grand Tournament held in Labuan .

The runners-up were Alzieron A Nulatan and Alfonso Lunus followed by joint third placings of Mohd Shahirull Syarifddn Asrim, Chang Xiao Jing, and Ryan Dean Nono and Delailah Obren. In the Steel Tip category, OMG Legend were the champions followed by SJA Darters A and joint third place winners Deva/Dartbull 1.1. The winners in the Soft Tip category shared prize money of RM12,000 while the winners in the Steel Tip category shared RM 7,300.

The total prize pool money for the event was RM19,300. The tournament drew 240 darters from Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, Labuan, and coincided with the official opening of the OMG Darts Centre. Describing the event as successful beyond expectation, a spokesman of OMG Darts centre Edward Liang said: ‘We are glad that we have played a role in boosting sports tourism in Labuan, the success would spur us to hold more such to events.

’ The opening ceremony for the Soft Tip category was officiated by Alhernz (Liaw Chee Heng) founder of OMG Darts Centre while for the Steep Tip category was Suali Tuah President of Labuan Dart Association. Edward thanked the Labuan Corporation (LC) for its support and the sponsors





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Darters Grand Tournament Soft Tip Category Steel Tip Category Albert Patrick Eleazer Palong Padan Alzieron A Nulatan Alfonso Lunus Mohd Shahirull Syarifddn Asrim Chang Xiao Jing Ryan Dean Nono Delailah Obren OMG Legend SJA Darters A Deva/Dartbull 1.1 Labuan Sports Tourism OMG Darts Centre Phoenixdarts Malaysia Labuan Corporation (LC) Sponsors

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