DAP Shifts Mengkibol Assemblyman to Parliamentary Seat for GE16

DAP announces Chew Chong Sin will contest Labis parliamentary seat in GE16, while lawyer Chu Poh Yee replaces him as Mengkibol candidate in the upcoming Johor state election.

The Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) has announced a strategic reshuffling of its candidates for the upcoming electoral contests in Johor. During a party rally held in Kluang on Thursday night, party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook revealed that the two-term Mengkibol state assemblyman, Chew Chong Sin , will be moved to contest the Labis parliamentary seat in the next general election (GE16).

This decision is part of DAP's long-term planning to strengthen its presence in both state and federal legislatures. Loke also introduced lawyer Chu Poh Yee as the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Mengkibol state seat in the forthcoming Johor state election. Chu, a 33-year-old native of Kluang, is poised to replace Chew, who has held the seat since 2018 and successfully retained it in the March 2022 state election with a commanding majority.

Chew's relocation to Labis comes after incumbent Member of Parliament Pang Hok Liong decided not to seek re-election. Pang, who has served Labis for several terms, cited personal reasons for stepping down. DAP views Labis as a winnable seat, given its demographic composition and the party's organizational strength in the area. Chew, known for his grassroots work in Mengkibol, is expected to leverage his experience to secure the parliamentary constituency for the coalition.

The Mengkibol state seat, situated within the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has been one of DAP's strongest bases in Johor. In the 2022 state polls, Chew won by a majority of 10,107 votes in a three-cornered fight against candidates from Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional. This margin underscores the party's solid support in the area, which the leadership hopes to maintain with Chu's candidacy. At the rally, Chew expressed full confidence in Chu's ability to carry forward his legacy of service.

He described her as a hardworking individual deeply committed to community engagement in Kluang. Chew highlighted that Chu had provided legal assistance to his office without charging any fees, demonstrating her integrity and willingness to serve the people. He emphasized that one of his main goals in the upcoming state election is to ensure that all his previous supporters transfer their allegiance to Chu.

Chew also credited DAP's robust system of grooming new leaders, which enabled him to return to his hometown to serve since 2018. He said that the party's emphasis on nurturing fresh talent ensures a continuous pipeline of dedicated representatives. Chu Poh Yee, a lawyer by profession, has been active in community work and legal aid initiatives. Her nomination signals DAP's intent to field young, professional candidates who can connect with both urban and rural voters.

The Johor state election, expected to be held within the next year, will test the coalition's ability to retain its hold on Mengkibol amid potential challenges from rival parties. Analysts view the seat as a bellwether for the overall performance of Pakatan Harapan in the state.

Meanwhile, Chew's shift to Labis will also be closely watched, as it reflects DAP's strategy of rotating experienced leaders to shore up weaker parliamentary constituencies. The party's leadership believes that this approach will optimize their electoral prospects in both state and federal tiers.

In addition to the candidate announcements, Loke used the rally to rally support for the coalition's broader agenda, emphasizing the need for clean governance, economic reforms, and social justice. He urged party workers to begin preparations early for the upcoming elections, stressing that unity among component parties of Pakatan Harapan is crucial for victory. The event drew a large crowd of supporters, indicating strong grassroots enthusiasm.

As the electoral landscape in Johor evolves, DAP's moves in Kluang and Labis will be pivotal in shaping the coalition's fortunes. The coming months will see intensified campaigning as parties gear up for what promises to be a closely contested state election and the subsequent general election. DAP's history in Johor shows that the party has consistently performed well in urban and semi-urban seats, largely due to its focus on issues like corruption, education, and public services.

Chew Chong Sin began his political career as a local councillor before becoming assemblyman. He is known for his accessibility and responsiveness to constituents' needs. His decision to step down from the state seat to contest a parliamentary seat aligns with DAP's tradition of promoting capable leaders to higher offices. Chu Poh Yee, meanwhile, has a background in legal advocacy and has been involved in several community outreach programs, including free legal clinics and youth development workshops.

Her candidacy is seen as a fresh face that can appeal to younger voters while maintaining the loyalty of existing supporters. The upcoming Johor state election will be the first major test for Pakatan Harapan since the collapse of the unity government at the federal level, and the outcomes in seats like Mengkibol will be closely monitored as indicators of the coalition's health.

Loke also touched on national issues during his speech, criticizing the current administration's handling of the economy and calling for greater transparency. He stressed that DAP remains committed to its founding principles of democracy, social justice, and multiculturalism. The party's ability to retain seats like Mengkibol while expanding into new territories like Labis will depend on effective campaigning and issue-based messaging.

With the election cycle approaching, both Chew and Chu are expected to intensify their ground operations, meeting voters and addressing local concerns such as infrastructure, flooding, and job opportunities. The party machinery is already mobilizing volunteers and resources to ensure a strong showing at the polls





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DAP Chew Chong Sin Chu Poh Yee Johor State Election Labis Parliamentary Seat

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