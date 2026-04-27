DAP Rejects 'Backdoor Government' in Negeri Sembilan, Upholds Constitutional Monarchy

Negeri Sembilan DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke declares the party will not support any attempt to form a government outside of the current mandate. The party also emphasizes the importance of following constitutional procedures in the ongoing dispute regarding the state’s monarchy, while Amanah questions Umno’s commitment to the unity government.

Negeri Sembilan DAP , led by national secretary-general Anthony Loke , firmly stated its opposition to any attempts to establish a ' backdoor government ' in the state. Loke emphasized that such maneuvers would disrespect the clear mandate given to Pakatan Harapan (PH) by voters in the last state election.

He asserted that any challenge to the Menteri Besar’s position should be formally addressed within the State Legislative Assembly, through mechanisms like a motion of no confidence or rejection of the state budget. The recent postponement of the assembly sitting, reportedly at the request of Umno leaders, raised questions about the motives behind the delay. Addressing the ongoing dispute concerning Negeri Sembilan’s constitutional monarchy, Loke affirmed DAP’s commitment to upholding and defending the monarchy and the Constitution.

He acknowledged the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Undangs but stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional procedures, specifically Article 10, which mandates a 'full and complete inquiry' before any action affecting the ruler’s legitimacy can be taken. Loke clarified that DAP does not dispute the Undangs’ power to remove the ruler but insists this power must be exercised strictly within the bounds of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the current ruler remains validly recognized by all assemblymen, evidenced by his recent officiating of the State Legislative Assembly. The party is resolute in defending the dignity and position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar until the constitutional process is fully completed.

Furthermore, Negeri Sembilan Amanah expressed concerns over Umno’s recent actions, questioning their sincerity in maintaining the unity state government. Amanah chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman pointed to the party’s previous concession of the Lenggeng seat to Barisan Nasional and Umno as a demonstration of good faith, which he believes has not been reciprocated.

The Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, previously dismissed a declaration signed by Datuk Mubarak Dohak seeking the removal of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, deeming it legally and customarily invalid due to Mubarak’s prior removal from his position as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong. The situation underscores a growing tension within the state’s ruling coalition and raises questions about the stability of the current administration.

The core issue revolves around respecting both the democratic mandate of the people and the established constitutional framework governing the state’s monarchy





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Negeri Sembilan DAP Anthony Loke Backdoor Government Constitutional Monarchy Umno Amanah Menteri Besar State Legislative Assembly

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