DAP Reaffirms Support for Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Opposes Backdoor Government

DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke has reiterated the party's full support for Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as Mentri Besar of Negri Sembilan and vowed to oppose any attempts to form a government through undemocratic means. The party also expressed its unwavering loyalty to the state's royal institution and emphasized the importance of respecting the people's mandate.

The political landscape in Negri Sembilan remains stable as the Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) has firmly reaffirmed its unwavering support for Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to continue serving as the state’s Mentri Besar .

This declaration comes amidst recent political undercurrents and speculation regarding potential challenges to the current leadership. DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke unequivocally stated the party’s opposition to any attempts to establish a backdoor government, emphasizing the importance of respecting the democratic mandate given by the people of Negri Sembilan during the August 2023 state elections.

Loke highlighted the pre-existing understanding between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional to form a unity government, both at the state and federal levels, and stressed that any deviation from this agreement would be a direct disregard for the electorate’s decision. The party’s commitment extends beyond just supporting the current Mentri Besar; it also includes a deep respect for the royal institution of Negri Sembilan, encompassing the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, the Undang Yang Empat (the four ruling chiefs), and the Tunku Besar Tampin.

This loyalty to the monarchy is considered paramount, and the DAP has made it clear it will not participate in any actions that could undermine the dignity or authority of the state’s rulers. The DAP’s stance was solidified following an emergency meeting of all 11 of its state assemblymen, including Loke himself, who unanimously agreed that Aminuddin Harun should remain in his position.

This collective endorsement provides a strong shield against any potential motion of no confidence or attempts to influence the state ruler to appoint a new Mentri Besar. Loke clarified the constitutional process for removing the Mentri Besar, stating that it requires either a successful motion of no confidence in the state assembly, securing a majority vote, or the explicit consent of the state ruler. He emphasized that Aminuddin’s position is secure until such a process is legitimately initiated and concluded.

The focus, according to Loke, should be on ensuring the continued functionality of the state government and the smooth implementation of planned development projects. Beyond the immediate issue of the Mentri Besar’s position, Loke addressed the ongoing situation surrounding the Negri Sembilan royal institution. He acknowledged the Undang’s authority to appoint or remove the state ruler but pointed to Article 10 of the state laws, which mandates a complete inquiry by the Undang before any such action can be taken.

The DAP maintains that this process has not been fully completed, and therefore, the legitimacy of Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar must be defended. Loke noted that all state assemblymen, including those from the Perikatan Nasional coalition, acknowledged Tuanku Muhriz’s position during the recent opening of the state assembly. Further reinforcing the unity government’s commitment, Datuk MK Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, the state chief of Amanah, also pledged continued support for Aminuddin Harun as Mentri Besar.

He expressed surprise at recent developments but affirmed that his party would remain steadfast in its backing of the current leadership. Rahman underscored that the state legislative assembly, alongside the state ruler, holds the sole authority to determine Aminuddin’s fate. He also highlighted the sincerity of the pre-election agreement allowing Barisan Nasional to contest the Lenggeng seat, demonstrating a genuine desire for a collaborative approach to governance.

Despite Barisan Nasional’s subsequent decisions, the state government remains dedicated to serving the people to the best of its ability. The situation underscores the delicate balance of power within the state and the importance of upholding constitutional processes and respecting both the democratic mandate and the royal institution. The unified front presented by Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional aims to provide stability and continuity in Negri Sembilan, ensuring that the state’s development agenda remains on track.

The reaffirmation of support for both the Mentri Besar and the state ruler signals a commitment to preserving the established order and navigating any challenges through established legal and constitutional channels. In a separate development, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confirmed it is investigating statements related to offensive content directed towards the Sultan of Selangor, indicating a broader focus on maintaining respect for royal institutions and upholding online decorum





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Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar DAP Anthony Loke Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Royal Institution Unity Government

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