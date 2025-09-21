DAP Proposes Synchronized Elections for Enhanced Efficiency and Stability

DAP suggests aligning the 16th General Election with state assembly elections across Peninsular Malaysia to improve party preparations and reduce costs. This move aims to streamline the democratic process and boost political strategies within the Pakatan Harapan coalition, according to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke. The proposal highlights the importance of coordination between state and federal governments, especially with the backdrop of Malaysia's perceived economic and political stability under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's leadership.

SEREMBAN: The Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) has put forward a proposition to synchronize the 16th General Election with the state legislative assembly elections across Peninsular Malaysia. This strategic move, according to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke , is geared towards optimizing party preparedness and realizing considerable cost savings.

Loke articulated that the central goal of this proposal is to foster a more streamlined democratic process and bolster the efficacy of political strategies, particularly for those parties aligned within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. He elaborated that the fragmented election cycles witnessed during the previous general election were largely a consequence of various factors, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Loke underscored the imperative for state governments, particularly those under PH, to engage in constructive dialogue with the Federal Government regarding this matter, especially given the current environment of enhanced political stability. He acknowledged that the prerogative to dissolve state assemblies resides within the jurisdiction of individual states; however, he strongly emphasized the significance of concerted coordination between state and federal entities to serve the broader national interest. \Loke took the opportunity to draw attention to favorable reports from international media outlets, which have lauded Malaysia's robust economic performance and the perceived political stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He observed that while the Prime Minister possesses the authority to determine the dissolution of Parliament, it remains paramount for all political parties to meticulously prepare for elections, irrespective of the specific timing. He clarified that, although the existing term of Parliament could potentially extend until the culmination of 2027, several states, including Melaka, Johor, and Sarawak, are slated to reach their respective term limits earlier, projected around 2026. Moreover, the state assemblies of Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu are anticipated to reach their expiration dates later, in the vicinity of 2028. \Addressing the pertinent matter of seat allocation within the existing Unity Government framework, Loke articulated DAP's firmly established principle: any electoral seat secured by a particular party should remain under that party's representation. He explained that this principle is comprehensively understood and observed by all parties collaborating within the Unity Government, underscoring the expectation of mutual non-contestation of seats. Loke emphasized that DAP does not seek to impose its stance upon its coalition partners, recognizing that their continued cooperation is contingent upon their own individual perspectives. He further reiterated DAP's unwavering commitment to ensuring the resounding success of the Unity Government and its readiness to maintain a collaborative working relationship in the future. The underlying sentiment conveyed is a focus on strengthening the democratic process, promoting efficient governance, and ensuring national stability through coordinated political action and responsible resource management. The proposition seeks to create a smoother political environment by aligning various election cycles, thus allowing political parties to plan and execute their strategies more effectively. This also extends to a cost-effective approach. Finally, the DAP leadership is aiming to ensure the success of the unity government and demonstrate solidarity with the partners in the coalition





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAP Elections Pakatan Harapan Anthony Loke Unity Government

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU proposes earlier Russian gas ban in new sanctions to please TrumpEU seeks to ban Russian LNG imports by 2027 in new sanctions package targeting China and India firms, amid pressure from US President Trump.

Read more »

Jetour Malaysia marks Malaysia Day with over RM1 million in rewardsJetour Malaysia launches a festive Malaysia Day campaign, rewarding customers with promotions worth more than RM1 million.

Read more »

Malaysia Aktif expands Fit Malaysia with community-centred approachYouth and Sports Ministry launches Malaysia Aktif programme to promote sports culture through community-level activities nationwide.

Read more »

Malaysia Sarong Music Run Draws 15,000 Participants for Malaysia Day 2025The third Malaysia Sarong Music Run, held during Malaysia Day 2025, attracted 15,000 participants from 26 countries. The event, officiated by government officials, has transformed into an international community festival promoting Malaysian culture and heritage, with support from the Tourism Ministry and JETOUR Malaysia. The festival featured running events, traditional attire, food, music, and aimed to promote Visit Malaysia 2026.

Read more »

Cuepacs Urges Review of Hotel Allowance and Proposes Civil Service ReformsCuepacs calls for a review of hotel accommodation allowance for civil servants due to rising costs and proposes reforms to administrative assistant positions under the Civil Service Remuneration System (SSPA). The union also emphasizes the importance of improving public service integrity.

Read more »

CUEPACS Urges Review of Hotel Allowance for Civil Servants, Proposes Administrative Assistant Job Re-evaluationCUEPACS calls on the government to review the hotel accommodation allowance for civil servants due to rising costs. President Datuk Dr. Adnan Mat highlights the need for an increase, as hotel prices have nearly doubled the current allowance rate. Furthermore, CUEPACS proposes re-evaluating the positions of administrative assistants within the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), suggesting various options to improve their grading and compensation. Adnan also advised civil servants to focus on improving service quality in line with the recent and upcoming salary increases.

Read more »