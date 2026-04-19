DAP Marks 60th Anniversary: Nga Kor Ming Urges Continued Dedication to Service and Progress

As the Democratic Action Party (DAP) celebrates its 60th anniversary, Deputy National Chairman Nga Kor Ming rallied party members to embrace humility, maintain a hunger for service, and remain focused on delivering for the people. He highlighted the party's evolution from its opposition roots to its current governmental role, underscoring its enduring commitment to democracy, justice, good governance, and equality for all Malaysians. Nga also showcased significant achievements under his ministry, including record property transactions and the approval of numerous affordable housing units and infrastructure projects.

The Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) is celebrating a significant milestone, marking its 60th anniversary with a call for continued dedication to its core principles and the Malaysian populace. Speaking at a commemorative event in Bukit Mertajam, DAP deputy national chairman Nga Kor Ming urged all party members to embody a spirit of humility, a persistent hunger for service, and an unwavering focus on delivering tangible benefits to the people. He emphasized that these virtues are paramount as the party reflects on its six decades of political engagement and looks towards the future.

Nga Kor Ming's address painted a picture of DAP's transformative journey over the past sixty years. He acknowledged the party's evolution from its foundational years as an opposition force to its present-day role within the government. Despite these shifts in its political standing, Nga asserted that the party's fundamental mission has remained constant: to champion democracy, uphold justice, promote good governance, and ensure equality for every Malaysian citizen. He underscored the party's identity as a multiracial entity, representing the diverse aspirations of the entire nation, irrespective of ethnic or social background. This inclusive approach, he noted, is a cornerstone of DAP's enduring appeal and its capacity to connect with a broad spectrum of the Malaysian electorate.

The transition from a primarily advocacy-based organization to one actively involved in governance has allowed DAP to translate its ideals into concrete policy and action, further solidifying its position as a responsible and forward-looking political entity within Malaysia.

In his capacity as the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming took the opportunity to highlight the ministry's substantial achievements during his tenure, demonstrating the party's commitment to effective governance and public service. He proudly shared that Malaysia has witnessed a historic peak in total property transactions, reaching an impressive RM241.9 billion. Furthermore, his ministry has overseen the approval of a remarkable 500,000 affordable housing units across the nation, addressing a critical need for accessible and quality housing.

Beyond housing, Nga pointed to the successful implementation of 15,083 infrastructure projects nationwide, a testament to the Madani government's dedication to enhancing basic amenities and services at the local council level. A particularly impactful achievement has been the revival of 1,501 sick and abandoned housing projects, a move that has not only restored confidence among approximately 180,000 homebuyers but also ensured that these stalled developments are brought back to completion.

These concrete outcomes, Nga stressed, serve as tangible proof of DAP's commitment to providing real and impactful solutions for the rakyat, reinforcing the party's pledge to serve and uplift the lives of ordinary Malaysians through proactive and effective governance





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