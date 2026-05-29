Danish Pension Fund Excludes SpaceX Over Governance and Valuation Concerns Ahead of IPO

Denmark's Akademikerpension has placed SpaceX on its exclusion list, criticizing the company's governance structure and its proposed over-$1 trillion valuation as unjustifiable and too risky for its portfolio.

Danish pension fund Akademikerpension has excluded SpaceX from its investment portfolio ahead of the company's anticipated initial public offering, citing serious governance concerns and what it describes as an excessive valuation.

The pension fund, which manages assets for Danish academics, announced its decision on Friday, stating that the proposed valuation of SpaceX, potentially reaching $1.8 trillion, lacks justification given the company's risk profile and uncertain future prospects. According to Akademikerpension, investors are being required to accept an unprecedentedly low risk premium for a company operating in a highly volatile and speculative sector, particularly in the space industry.

The fund emphasized that such an investment thesis is unsustainable and does not align with its fiduciary duties to its beneficiaries. The primary reason for the exclusion is the perceived deeply flawed corporate governance structure of SpaceX. The pension fund highlighted that Elon Musk, the company's founder and leader, is expected to retain over 80% of the voting rights after the IPO. Simultaneously, Musk holds the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chairman of the Board.

This extreme concentration of power, Akademikerpension argued, effectively nullifies the board's ability to provide any meaningful oversight or independent supervision. The fund stated that such a structure makes it impossible to remove Musk from his leadership roles without his consent, creating an unacceptable risk for shareholders. This consolidation of control violates fundamental principles of corporate governance that are essential for protecting investor interests, particularly in a publicly traded company.

Akademikerpension's decision reflects a growing trend among institutional investors to incorporate rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into their investment processes, even for high-profile technology and innovation-driven companies. By taking a firm stance against SpaceX's governance model, the fund is signaling that market-leading positions in emerging sectors do not exempt companies from basic standards of accountability and board independence.

The move also raises questions about how other large institutional investors will approach the IPO, given the dual pressures of participating in a potentially lucrative offering and adhering to their own governance mandates. The pension fund's statement serves as a stark warning to both the company and the broader market about the importance of balance and checks and balances in corporate structures, regardless of a firm's technological prowess or market dominance





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