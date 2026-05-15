Danish College Student Charged in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A 24-year-old college student has been charged with the murder of a married couple following a fatal crash along Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur. The accused, Danish Raman Kamar Kumaresan, is alleged to have caused the deaths of A. Doraisingam, 61, and A. Menagah, 56, in a crash along Jalan Ampang towards Ampang Point from KLCC at 5.30 am on May 2. He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Danish Raman Kamar Kumaresan , 24, was charged with murdering A. Doraisingam , 61, and A. Menagah , 56 who were on a motorcycle after hitting them with his car on Jalan Ampang near Amapang Point at 5.30 am on May 2, 2026.

— Bernama pic! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A college student was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a married couple following a fatal crash along Jalan Ampang earlier this month.

Danish Raman Kamar Kumaresan, 24, nodded in understanding after the charges were read before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri. No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The court then fixed Aug 17 for mention. The accused is alleged to have caused the deaths of A. Doraisingam, 61, and A. Menagah, 56, in a crash along Jalan Ampang towards Ampang Point from KLCC at 5.30 am on May 2.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Shahrizat Amadan and Faizal@Amrin Noor Hadi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Devinder Kaur Dhaliwal and Mansheel Kaur.

On May 3, Bernama reported that a married couple were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was struck from behind by a car in the early morning hours. Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said initial investigations found that a Toyota Vios driven by a 24-year-old local man lost control before crashing into the rear of the victims’ Honda Wave Alpha motorcycle. Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Doraisingam’s nephew, K. Suresh Kumar, 47, said it was his uncle’s daily routine to send his wife to Gleneagles Hospital every morning as she worked there.

‘The accused’s family has expressed a wish to meet us, but we haven’t met them yet. We don’t want anything else other than justice to be served,’ he said, adding that his late uncle and aunt are survived by three children aged between 19 and 26. — Bernam





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Danish Raman Kamar Kumaresan Murder Fatal Crash Jalan Ampang Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’S Court Section 302 Of The Penal Code Death Penalty Imprisonment Cane Toyota Vios Honda Wave Alpha Motorcycle Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation And Enforce ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa Bernama Gleneagles Hospital A. Doraisingam A. Menagah K. Suresh Kumar Justice To Be Served

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