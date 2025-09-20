Damian Warner Withdraws from World Championships Due to Achilles Injury

Canadian decathlete Damian Warner, former Olympic champion, withdraws from the world championships due to an Achilles injury. His absence, along with other key athletes like Markus Rooth, leaves the competition wide open.

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Damian Warner of Canada reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo. TOKYO (Reuters) - Canadian decathlete Damian Warner , the former Olympic champion and one of only four men to have ever surpassed the 9,000 points mark in the decathlon, has withdrawn from the world championships .

The withdrawal occurred before the commencement of the event on Saturday due to Warner's ongoing struggle to recover from an Achilles injury. The 35-year-old Warner, who secured Olympic gold in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, had harbored strong ambitions to replicate his success by securing a world championship gold. He was hoping to add to his impressive collection of medals, having previously earned two silver medals from his eight prior appearances at the world championships. However, his designated lane remained unoccupied during the opening 100-meter race, marking another significant setback for the athlete. This disappointment follows his unfortunate exit from the Olympics last year, where he faced three unsuccessful attempts in the pole vault. The absence of Warner, coupled with the unavailability of other key competitors, has significantly altered the dynamics of the competition, leaving the field wide open for a new champion to emerge.\The competition has been further impacted by the absence of Markus Rooth of Norway, who won the title in Paris. Rooth is also sidelined due to an injury. This has created an intriguing situation, opening the door for other athletes to contend for the top spot. It's worth noting that Rooth's compatriot, Sander Skotheim, earned a fair play award for his commendable actions during the Paris Olympics. Despite also failing to clear the pole vault, Skotheim chose to remain in the competition to pace Rooth through the final 1,500-meter race, exemplifying sportsmanship and camaraderie. Defending champion Pierce LePage, also of Canada, is expected to be a strong contender in this year’s competition. However, his performance in the 100-meter sprint was less than ideal, clocking in at a slower-than-expected time of 10.84 seconds, which may impact his overall score. The early performances often set the stage for the rest of the competition, and LePage will need to make significant gains to secure a top position. The decathlon is a physically demanding competition, testing athletes' capabilities in a wide range of events.\The decathletes are scheduled to continue the competition on Saturday morning with the long jump and shot put events. Later in the evening session, they will face the high jump and the 400-meter race, adding to the day’s exhaustive schedule. The championships are scheduled to conclude on Sunday, which will be the final day of competition. This culmination will determine the victor who has displayed the most consistent performance across all the events. The absence of key players like Warner and Rooth, along with LePage’s initial slower pace, has dramatically shifted expectations for the overall outcome. The field is now very open. The other athletes have a chance to shine and establish themselves as front runners. Athletes and fans alike eagerly await the outcome of each event and the evolution of the competition, watching to see who will rise to the challenge and claim the prestigious title of world champion. The decathlon is a test of skill, stamina, and mental fortitude, and each participant will be challenged throughout the duration of the event. All eyes will be on the remaining contenders as they push their limits in pursuit of the ultimate prize





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Decathlon Damian Warner World Championships Athletics Injury Olympics

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hannah backs Liek Hou, calls out PCM's treatment of Paralympic champLetter from Assoc Prof Dr Chee Seok Chiong, assoc professor Dr Neoh Siew Hong and Dr Lim Yin Sear, academics specialising in paediatrics, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Taylor's University

Read more »

Malaysia Squash Cup GPS grant rejected due to October 31 deadlineYouth and Sports Ministry rejects GPS grant for Malaysia Squash Cup as tournament falls outside October 31 funding eligibility period.

Read more »

Paralympic champ Liek Hou blocks out noise to reach semis in ChinaCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will seek to reach a common position on Friday on how to set up a digital euro currency that could become an alternative to the now dominant U.S.-based Visa and Mastercard systems.

Read more »

World champs Chen-Toh brace for toughest test against world No. 1 in semis(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »

Bangkok Port embarks on SMART PORT transformation to boost efficiency and sustainabilityTOKYO (Reuters) - Canada's former Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner, one of only four men to surpass the 9,000 points mark, withdrew from the world championships event before it started on Saturday after failing to recover from an Achilles injury.

Read more »