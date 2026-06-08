Daily Express pledges stronger support for Sabah's creative economy through new platforms and forums

Deputy General Manager Dexter Yeh announced expanded industry engagement and the launch of the Creative Minds Forum, highlighting Sabah's rising creative talent and the upcoming Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival, while thanking officials and panelists for their contributions.

The Daily Express has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering Sabah's burgeoning creative sector by expanding industry interaction and creating platforms that highlight local accomplishments beyond conventional news reporting.

Deputy General Manager Dexter Yeh emphasised that the state's creative community has shown remarkable potential, producing influential figures capable of competing on both national and international stages. At a recent Creative Minds Forum, Yeh gathered some of Sabah's most prominent leaders in the creative economy, underscoring the growing strength and confidence of the region's cultural landscape.

He noted that historically the creative economy has been dominated by the West or by Peninsular Malaysia, and expressed pride in sharing a space with Sabah's own successful innovators who are reshaping the narrative for the state. The forum also served as a launchpad for the upcoming Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival, scheduled for 25 and 26 May at the Sabah International Convention Centre, marking the first major beauty and lifestyle event of its kind in East Malaysia.

Yeh highlighted the significance of such initiatives, stating that they demonstrate the enormous capacity of Sabah's creative talent to attract global attention and investment. During the event, Yeh praised the contributions of Youth Sports and Creative Economy Development Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, who attended as guest of honour and provided essential support for the forum's objectives.

He also extended gratitude to the panelists - singer‑songwriter Velvet Aduk, filmmaker and independent film programmer Nadira Ilana, and artisan metal crafter Jasicca Lintaga - for sharing their personal journeys and practical insights with the audience. Their stories illustrated the diverse pathways available within Sabah's creative fields, from music and film to traditional craft and contemporary design.

Yeh further acknowledged the role of OITOM, the culinary space founded by Chef Raphael Lee, describing it as a vivid example of how indigenous heritage and local ingredients can be reinterpreted through modern culinary techniques, thereby enriching the broader creative ecosystem. Looking ahead, Yeh affirmed that the Daily Express will continue to support local artists and creative practitioners not only through comprehensive news coverage but also by organising recurring initiatives such as the Creative Minds Forum.

He recognised that creative professionals often confront a range of challenges, yet he stressed that the opportunities within the sector remain substantial. According to Yeh, fostering inspiration among the next generation of creative leaders is essential for sustaining the momentum that has already propelled Sabah's talent onto the world stage.

He expressed confidence that ongoing collaboration among industry stakeholders, government bodies, and private sponsors will accelerate the development of a vibrant, inclusive creative economy capable of delivering both cultural enrichment and economic growth for the entire region





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabah Creative Economy Creative Minds Forum Cosmobeauté Borneo Festival Dexter Yeh Local Talent Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Double Six Anniversary Reminder of Unity and Sabah's Rights, Says Moyog AssemblymanMoyog Assemblyman Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin marked the 50th anniversary of the Double Six tragedy, emphasizing that the event remains a vital reminder for Sabahans to stay united and continue upholding the state's rights and interests. He reflected on the deep historical impact of the June 6, 1976 incident, which claimed the lives of several dedicated Sabah leaders, and stressed that their contributions and sacrifices endure in the collective memory. Donald clarified that the 'Sabah First' spirit is not about separation but about ensuring respect, implementation, and defense of Sabah's rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution, including the 40 per cent entitlement, strengthened state powers, fair development, and maintaining Sabah's position within the Federation. He also underscored the importance of unity across race, religion, and political beliefs to strengthen Sabah's voice.

Read more »

Former Kedah deputy speaker found dead in riverJamil Idross was the Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman, representing Umno, from 1995 to 1999 and again from 2004 to 2008.

Read more »

Sabah to Launch Comprehensive Tourism Blueprint by Year-End, Aims for 4 Million Visitors by 2026Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the development of a comprehensive Sabah Tourism Blueprint, set to be completed by year-end. The blueprint will chart a new course for tourism growth with clear direction, address sustainability and challenges such as aviation connectivity, reflect local aspirations, and provide a framework beyond previous master plans. Sabah aims to achieve four million visitor arrivals under Visit Malaysia 2026 and prepare for Visit Sabah 2027. In 2023, Sabah recorded 3.79 million visitor arrivals, a 20.8% increase, generating RM8.74 billion in revenue and creating nearly 400,000 jobs. The announcement was made at the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu in Tuaran. The state government is focusing on sustainability, collaboration, and digital innovation to build a resilient, high-value tourism industry, with recent hotel launches signaling confidence in Sabah as a competitive destination for quality investment.

Read more »

Former Kedah deputy speaker found dead in riverALOR SETAR: Former Kedah state assembly deputy speaker Jamil Idross was found dead after he was believed to have fallen into Sungai Teluk Bagan along Jalan Tandop, near here, this morning.

Read more »