Czech Republic and South Africa Share Points in World Cup Group A Draw

A detailed report on the 1-1 draw between Czech Republic and South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match, featuring manager reactions and key moments.

The Czech Republic and South Africa battled to a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026.

Czech manager Miroslav Koubek expressed belief that his team was closer to victory, citing numerous missed chances. The Czechs opened the scoring early through Michal Sadilek but failed to extend their lead, ultimately conceding a late penalty that leveled the match. Both teams now have one point from two matches. Koubek disagreed with South African manager Hugo Broos's assertion that the Czech threat came mainly from set-pieces, insisting his side created more opportunities.

He also accepted the contentious penalty decision, though he considered it strict. The Czech Republic will next face Mexico, while South Africa plays South Korea in their final group fixtures on Wednesday





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Czech Republic South Africa World Cup 2026 Group A Draw Miroslav Koubek Hugo Broos Penalty

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