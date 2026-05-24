Cypark Enters Into RM1.96 Billion Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Contract for Floating Solar Farm with Battery Energy Storage System

Cypark, having shifted from an asset-heavy model to a more balanced strategy with a greater focus on EPCC activities, has been chosen for the most technically challenging engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract valued at RM1.96 billion for a 595MW floating solar farm with a storage system in Kelantan and Terengganu. The project, which comprises building clean energy projects amidst challenging terrains, is set within a landscape of submerged forest remnants, fluctuating water levels, and ecologically sensitive zones, presenting significant challenges.

Cypark, a listed clean energy player on Bursa Malaysia , has been appointed for the RM1.96 billion engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for a floating solar farm with a battery energy storage system.

The project involves building clean energy projects in challenging terrains like forests and wetlands. The chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, will mark his first year as Cypark chairman in June. Abdul Wahid, with extensive experience as a corporate figure and former Bursa Malaysia chairman, contributed to Cypark's growth. Jakel Group became Cypark's largest shareholder in early 2023. Cypark aims to leverage EPCC activities and selective asset exposure





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Clean Energy Floating Solar Farm With Battery Energy Storag EPCC Contract Strategy Shift Selective Asset Exposure Engagement Waste-To-Energy Pasir Gudang Region Malaysia Kelab Besar Pengangkutan Awam

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