Cutting-Edge Defence Tech on Display at DSA 2026 in Kuala Lumpur

The 19th Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2026 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur showcased a range of innovative defence technologies, including supersonic jets, jamming-resistant drones, cardboard drones, portable oxygen generators, and ballistic eyewear.

Kuala Lumpur played host to a showcase of groundbreaking defence technologies this week at the 19th Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2026 exhibition.

The event featured a diverse range of innovations, from supersonic jets to surprisingly affordable cardboard drones, offering a glimpse into the rapidly evolving world of military technology. Among the highlights was the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ Hurjet, a single-engine supersonic aircraft designed to modernize trainer fleets and prepare pilots for fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Deliveries to the Turkish Armed Forces are slated for 2027, with Spain expected to receive the fleet in 2028.

Drones dominated much of the attention, with numerous companies presenting their latest advancements. Hunterex-Dark and Hunterex-Fibre drones, developed by a Turkish company, stood out for their jamming-resistant capabilities and suitability for covert operations. The Hunterex-Dark is equipped for nighttime missions with thermal cameras and night vision, while the Hunterex-Fibre boasts an advanced spoofing system. Perhaps the most unconventional display came from a Japanese firm, AirKamuy Inc., which showcased military-grade drones constructed from cardboard.

These surprisingly robust drones, coated with a water-repellent layer, can be assembled in just five minutes and cost a mere US$2,500, significantly less than traditional UAVs. They are already in use by the Japanese Navy and can carry payloads up to 1.5kg. Beyond aerial technology, the exhibition also featured innovations in medical support and personal protection.

Nesa Havacilik ve Mühendislik A.Ş. from Turkiye presented tactical oxygen generators developed in response to the challenges faced during the 2023 earthquake, providing a portable solution for generating high-purity oxygen in emergency situations. Taiwan-based QEF Design showcased military-grade eyewear designed to withstand ballistic fragments, meeting American safety standards and offering crucial protection against shrapnel.

The DSA 2026 exhibition underscored the increasing focus on adaptable, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable technologies within the global defence industry, highlighting a shift towards innovation and resilience in modern military strategies. The event also served as a platform for international collaboration and the exchange of ideas, solidifying Kuala Lumpur’s position as a key hub for defence and security in the Asia-Pacific region





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DSA 2026 Defence Technology Drones Hurjet Military Equipment Innovation Kuala Lumpur

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