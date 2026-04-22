Customs Department Seizes RM2 Million in Contraband During Bintulu Warehouse Raid

Sarawak Customs officials have confiscated nearly 2 million cigarettes and thousands of litres of illicit alcohol in a major raid, highlighting the ongoing battle against tax evasion and smuggling.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department successfully executed a high-stakes operation in Bintulu, Sarawak, resulting in the massive seizure of contraband cigarettes and illicit alcohol valued at approximately RM2 million. According to Sarawak Customs director Narizan Yahya, the enforcement team conducted a targeted raid on an unmarked warehouse situated within the industrial outskirts of Bintulu at approximately 5 p.m. on March 30.

This operation was part of an ongoing state-wide initiative to clamp down on the rampant smuggling of duty-unpaid goods that threaten both public health and national revenue streams. Upon breaching the facility, officers discovered a vast cache of illicit products concealed from plain sight, suggesting a sophisticated logistics operation intended to distribute the contraband across the region. During the detailed inspection process, officials recovered 1.92 million sticks of various cigarette brands and a staggering 5,988 litres of assorted liquor. Narizan Yahya confirmed that these items were in direct violation of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023. The calculated value of the confiscated goods stood at RM473,820, but the total financial impact of the haul, inclusive of evaded duties and taxes, soared to RM1,965,012.72. The sheer volume of this seizure highlights the ongoing challenge faced by authorities in tracking illegal imports that bypass formal checkpoints and deprive the government of essential tax revenue. The warehouse itself, which appeared nondescript to evade suspicion, served as a primary storage hub for criminal syndicates operating in the Bintulu area. Formal investigations are currently underway, with the case being handled under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which pertains to the illegal keeping or possession of uncustomed or prohibited goods. If convicted, those responsible face severe legal repercussions, including heavy fines and potential incarceration. In the wake of this successful raid, the Customs Department has issued a public appeal for cooperation. Authorities are urging members of the community to come forward with any credible information regarding smuggling activities in their neighborhoods. To facilitate anonymous reporting, the department has reiterated the availability of its toll-free hotline at 1-800 888 855. Every effort is being made to ensure that the identities of all whistleblowers remain strictly confidential, as the agency seeks to dismantle the supply chains feeding the underground market. The department remains committed to intensifying patrols and surveillance to ensure that Bintulu does not remain a transit point for illegal syndicates





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Royal Malaysian Customs Bintulu Smuggling Contraband Seizure Illegal Liquor Customs Act 1967

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