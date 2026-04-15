CURE Bali Opens, Blending European Technique with Asian Flavors in Canggu

Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh brings CURE Bali to Regent Bali Canggu, offering a dining experience that merges modern European techniques with Asian flavors, inspired by Bali's coastal setting and hospitality. The restaurant features a sharing-style menu and a seaside bar, Bar Nua, with refined design and an emphasis on connection.

CURE Bali, a culinary venture helmed by Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh , has recently opened its doors within the newly established Regent Bali Canggu . This exciting addition to Bali’s vibrant dining scene presents a novel approach to gastronomy, weaving together the precision of modern European techniques with the rich and dynamic flavors of Asia, all while embracing the captivating coastal ambiance and renowned hospitality of Bali.

The essence of CURE, as articulated by Concept Founder Andrew Walsh, has consistently revolved around the fusion of tradition and innovation. The decision to expand into Bali felt like a natural progression, given the island's unique energy, deep-rooted hospitality culture, and abundance of extraordinary local ingredients. CURE Bali embodies this spirit, applying modern European methods to the creation of Asian-inspired dishes while wholeheartedly embodying the warmth and generosity synonymous with Balinese culture. The establishment fosters a dining experience that encourages connection and discovery, providing a platform where culinary boundaries are blurred and the finest elements of diverse culinary traditions converge. The restaurant's design and ambiance further enhance this sensory journey, crafting a space that is both refined and inviting, serving as a fitting backdrop for the culinary exploration that awaits. The ambition is to offer something truly unique; a gastronomic adventure in a setting designed to foster connection, relaxation, and a genuine appreciation for the art of fine dining, all infused with a distinctly Balinese spirit.

At the heart of the experience is the CURE Dining Room, an intimate seaside restaurant that sets the stage for a culinary dialogue between Europe and Asia. The menu is carefully crafted, guided by European culinary techniques and subtly infused with Asian influences, resulting in dishes that showcase exceptional seafood, premium meats, and seasonal produce. This thoughtful selection of ingredients allows for flavors to unfold through careful consideration of texture, balance, and restraint. The restaurant's innovative approach features a sharing-style menu, encouraging diners to connect and discover new flavors together.

Curing techniques are a core element of the culinary philosophy, utilized to enhance flavors and maintain freshness. One standout dish is the Giant River Prawn, which seamlessly combines French culinary tradition with the vibrancy of Southeast Asia. The charcoal-grilled prawn is complemented by tom yum and a delicate prawn dumpling, finished with a rich bisque infused with butter and aromatic herbs. Another signature creation, the Hokkaido Scallop, draws inspiration from mangut, the traditional Yogyakarta stew known for its smoky coconut broth. This traditional dish is reinterpreted in a lighter composition, featuring thinly sliced scallops, compressed watermelon, and a spiced coconut broth, completed with a finishing touch of burnt scallion oil.

The dining room's design is deliberately understated, emphasizing clean lines, curated lighting, and subtle nods to Nordic coastal vegetation, all contributing to an atmosphere of understated elegance and focused attention on the food, wine, and conversation. The tables themselves are minimalistic, with precise lighting that highlights the dishes, the beverages, and the interactions of guests, making the table the focal point of the whole dining experience.

Complementing the dining room is Bar Nua, a seaside bar that offers a carefully curated selection of cocktails. Derived from the Irish word “Nua,” meaning “new,” the bar reinterprets classic cocktail structures using modern culinary techniques, Asian influences, and locally sourced ingredients. Bar Nua provides a relaxed and inviting setting, perfect for enjoying sunset aperitifs or engaging in late-night conversations, offering a relaxed counterpoint to the more formal dining experience. The bar's ambiance is designed to foster a sense of ease and relaxation, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the coastal environment.

CURE Bali's commitment to excellence extends beyond the food and drinks, encompassing every aspect of the guest experience, from the design and ambiance to the attentive service. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday evenings, inviting guests to slow down, savor each moment, and engage with food in a way that reflects both craftsmanship and the importance of human connection. The emphasis on carefully sourced ingredients, innovative culinary techniques, and a warm, inviting atmosphere sets CURE Bali apart as a premier dining destination in Canggu. The experience is meticulously crafted to be a feast for the senses, providing not only exceptional food and drinks, but also a memorable escape.

The concept is to offer a dining experience that is both sophisticated and approachable, a place where culinary artistry meets the casual elegance of the Balinese coast, resulting in a dining experience that is both elevated and deeply satisfying





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CURE Bali Andrew Walsh Regent Bali Canggu Michelin-Starred Chef Asian Flavors European Technique Bali Restaurant Canggu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-Mahrez strike takes Al-Ahli into Asian Champions League quarters as Al-Hilal exitLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

AFC announces ‘landmark’ expansion of Asian Champions League from 24 to 32 teamsKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Asian Champions League is set to expand from 24 to 32 teams, the region’s governing body for football said Tuesday, adding it will “promote...

Read more »

Asian markets firm on hopes of Middle East war resolutionLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire Roars into Malaysia for Asian DebutThe world-renowned Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ show is set to make its Asian debut in Malaysia in October 2026. This exciting event will feature fan-favorite monster trucks, new stunts, and a VIP Pre-Show Experience. Tickets go on sale April 16th.

Read more »

Asian Markets Surge on AI Enthusiasm, Geopolitical Easing, and Gold's RecoveryAsian stock markets experienced a significant upswing, fueled by renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and signs of easing geopolitical tensions. The Malaysian market and others across the region saw gains, while gold prices also recovered. Experts highlight the shift from geopolitical risks to corporate income growth and the impact of the US dollar's performance.

Read more »

Asian shares scale six-week peak on hopes for US-Iran peace talksSigns that diplomatic engagement will continue help calm markets, pushing benchmark oil prices below US$100 a barrel.

Read more »