Cuba's economic crisis and oil blockade hinder sports-mad Juan Jose's Olympic dreams

Juan Jose, a Cuban boy born with a congenital malformation, has been waiting for an operation to prevent his thigh bone from piercing his skin, which would cause him unbearable pain. His sporting ambitions have been affected by Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades and a United States oil blockade.

Juan Jose , a sports-mad youngster born with a congenital malformation , has never let his condition hold him back. Despite his left leg developing only as far as the femur and the kneecap, he dreams of Olympic glory and practices pentathlon and kung fu .

However, his sporting ambitions have been affected by Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades and a United States oil blockade. He is waiting for an operation to prevent his thigh bone from piercing his skin, which would cause unbearable pain. A carbon-fibre prosthetic leg, a gift from an American boy with the same disability, has given him renewed hope and confidence





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Juan Jose Congenital Malformation Prosthetic Leg Pentathlon Kung Fu Economic Crisis Oil Blockade

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