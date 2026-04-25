Cryptocurrency Theft Ring Member Sentenced to 70 Months in US Federal Court

Evan Tangeman, 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for laundering millions of dollars linked to a cryptocurrency theft ring led by Singaporean Malone Lam. The ring stole over $263 million through social engineering and spent the funds on luxury items.

A Washington D.C. federal court has sentenced Evan Tangeman, 22, to a 70-month prison term for his involvement in laundering millions of dollars connected to a large-scale cryptocurrency theft ring allegedly orchestrated by Singaporean Malone Lam.

The prosecution characterized the operation as a sprawling “multi-state criminal enterprise” that illicitly obtained over US$263 million (RM1.04 billion) in digital assets through a complex social engineering scheme. The scale of the fraud and the lavish lifestyle funded by the stolen funds were emphasized by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who described the enterprise’s greed as “so brazen it borders on the cartoonish,” citing expenditures on extravagant items like US$500,000 nightclub bills, luxury vehicles such as Lamborghinis, and high-end Rolex watches.

Tangeman pleaded guilty in December to racketeering conspiracy and admitted to laundering at least US$3.5 million for the criminal group. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be subject to three years of supervised release upon completion of his term. His role within the organization was that of a key money launderer, responsible for converting stolen cryptocurrency into cash and securing luxury rental properties in prominent locations like Los Angeles and Miami.

These properties, according to authorities, were valued between US$4 million and US$9 million. The individuals involved in the scheme were largely described as “unemployed young men, often under 20 years old… with no legitimate source of income,” highlighting the opportunistic nature of the operation. Tangeman himself benefited from the illicit gains, receiving luxury cars as rewards, including a Lamborghini Urus purchased for him by Lam.

Following the arrests of Lam and co-conspirator Jeandiel Serrano, Tangeman attempted to obstruct justice by instructing another member of the group to destroy crucial digital evidence. Law enforcement officials subsequently seized a number of high-value vehicles linked to Tangeman, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost valued at over US$300,000 and a distinctive white and black Porsche GT3 RS. The criminal network operated between October 2023 and May 2025, originating from connections established on online gaming platforms.

The group’s activities encompassed a wide range of criminal actions, from sophisticated hacking of databases and deceptive fraudulent phone calls to physical burglaries targeting hardware crypto wallets. Tangeman is one of several individuals charged in connection with the case, alongside Lam, Serrano, and Kunal Mehta. Mehta previously pleaded guilty in November to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Veer Chetal, another member of the group, has agreed to cooperate with authorities and testify against Lam and other co-defendants after entering a guilty plea to charges of fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The investigation continues, with authorities working to recover the stolen funds and bring all those involved to justice. The case underscores the growing threat of cryptocurrency-related crime and the challenges law enforcement faces in tracking and prosecuting these complex schemes.

The sophisticated nature of the social engineering tactics employed by the group highlights the vulnerability of individuals and organizations to these types of attacks, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and robust security measures





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Cryptocurrency Fraud Money Laundering Prison Sentence Cybercrime Social Engineering

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