A cruise ship that sparked a global health alert over a deadly outbreak of hantavirus has been cleared to put to sea again after cleaning and disinfection. The Hondius, a Dutch-flagged ship, had been in the port of Rotterdam since May 18, where the remainder of its crew was placed in quarantine. The World Health Organization has recorded 13 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, including the three people who died. The ship's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, had said it would leave Rotterdam once inspections were complete and resume its cruise schedule from June 13.

A cruise ship that sparked a global health alert over a deadly outbreak of hantavirus has been cleared to put to sea again after cleaning and disinfection.

The Hondius, a Dutch-flagged ship, had been in the port of Rotterdam since May 18, where the remainder of its crew was placed in quarantine. The World Health Organization has recorded 13 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, including the three people who died. The ship's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, had said it would leave Rotterdam once inspections were complete and resume its cruise schedule from June 13.

Infection control experts determined that the Hondius had been cleaned effectively and that disinfection had been carried out in accordance with established guidelines. The ship was sailing from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde when its journey was disrupted after the hantavirus outbreak. Some passengers had left the ship at the island of St Helena before the alert was raised. Hantavirus is a rare virus spread by rodents for which no vaccines or specific treatments exist.

Most passengers were taken off the ship on Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, then flown back to their home countries. The public health agency in Rotterdam has confirmed that there are no longer any obstacles to putting the Hondius back to sea. The final inspection on Friday had cleared the ship to set sail again. The Hondius is expected to resume its cruise schedule as planned, with the first departure scheduled for June 13.

The ship's owner has assured that the vessel will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before it sets sail again. The public health agency has confirmed that the ship has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in accordance with established guidelines. The ship will resume its journey to Cape Verde, but it is not clear if any of the passengers who were taken off the ship will be allowed to rejoin the voyage.

The hantavirus outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of the virus and the safety of passengers on cruise ships. The World Health Organization has issued guidelines for the prevention and control of hantavirus outbreaks on cruise ships. The guidelines include measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as proper cleaning and disinfection of the ship, as well as the use of personal protective equipment by crew members.

The guidelines also recommend that passengers be screened for symptoms of hantavirus before they board the ship. The World Health Organization has confirmed that the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius was caused by the presence of infected rodents on the ship. The rodents were likely brought on board the ship at one of the ports of call during the voyage.

The World Health Organization has issued a statement saying that the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius was a reminder of the importance of proper cleaning and disinfection of cruise ships to prevent the spread of the virus. The statement also said that the outbreak highlighted the need for passengers to be aware of the risks of hantavirus and to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has also recommended that cruise ships take steps to prevent the spread of hantavirus, such as installing rodent-proof barriers and ensuring that crew members are properly trained in infection control. The World Health Organization has confirmed that the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius was a serious public health concern and that the ship's owner and the public health agency in Rotterdam took the necessary steps to contain the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has also confirmed that the ship's crew and passengers were properly screened for symptoms of hantavirus before they boarded the ship. The World Health Organization has recommended that cruise ships take steps to prevent the spread of hantavirus, such as ensuring that crew members are properly trained in infection control and that the ship is properly cleaned and disinfected.

The World Health Organization has also recommended that passengers be aware of the risks of hantavirus and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization has confirmed that the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius was a serious public health concern and that the ship's owner and the public health agency in Rotterdam took the necessary steps to contain the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has also confirmed that the ship's crew and passengers were properly screened for symptoms of hantavirus before they boarded the ship. The World Health Organization has recommended that cruise ships take steps to prevent the spread of hantavirus, such as ensuring that crew members are properly trained in infection control and that the ship is properly cleaned and disinfected.

The World Health Organization has also recommended that passengers be aware of the risks of hantavirus and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus





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