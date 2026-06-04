Crocodile Capture Triggers Safety Alert for Beaufort River Communities

A three‑metre crocodile was seized in Beaufort river, prompting officials to warn residents, tourists and boat operators about heightened danger and to halt riverbank activities pending wildlife department action.

In the town of Beaufort , officials announced the recent capture of a large crocodile measuring roughly three metres in length after it was found in a local river.

The animal was seized by the Wildlife Department following a tip from members of the community who had observed the reptile moving through the water near a rubbish dump. The capture has heightened public awareness of a growing crocodile presence in the waterway, prompting residents and authorities to call for increased vigilance.

Boat operators, fishermen and tourists who frequent the river now face new safety concerns as the predator is believed to be actively hunting for prey, according to local guides. The river has long been a popular attraction for visitors hoping to see proboscis monkeys and fireflies, but the recent incident underscores the need for caution among those unfamiliar with the potential danger.

Local boat operator Rafi Juhar warned that anyone travelling on the river, whether for leisure or as part of a guided tour, should stay alert and avoid approaching the water's edge without proper supervision. He also stressed the importance of keeping children away from the riverbanks, especially near the community hall and the nearby waste dump where discarded food can attract the animal onto land.

In the nearby village of Kg Dopo Petagas, the village chief Lamudin Jaafar confirmed a separate sighting after residents submitted photographs showing a crocodile swimming near the riverbank at around five in the evening on Sunday. Lamudin described the reptile as moving swiftly along the bank as if searching for food, prompting him to issue an urgent public safety advisory. The advisory prohibits all activities on the riverbank until further notice, including fishing, net casting, washing clothes, and boating.

Residents are instructed to keep children away from the river, the waste disposal area and the community hall unless they are supervised by an adult. The village management committee has pledged to forward the incident to the Wildlife Department as a matter of urgency, requesting monitoring and trapping operations to remove the threat.

In addition to the safety measures, authorities have advised the public not to attempt to approach, capture or harass the crocodile. Anyone who encounters the animal should retreat calmly, move to a safe location and avoid throwing objects at it, as this could provoke an aggressive response. The community is urged to spread the warning among neighbours and family members, emphasizing that collective vigilance is essential to protect the wellbeing of the village population.

The incident has also revived discussion about the origins of the expanding crocodile population in the area. Some locals attribute the increase to a past incident in which foreign visitors allegedly released juvenile crocodiles into the river, allowing them to mature over the years. Wildlife experts note that such releases, whether intentional or accidental, can have long‑term ecological impacts, creating new predatory pressures on both humans and other wildlife.

The Wildlife Department has pledged to intensify its surveillance efforts, conducting regular patrols along the river and setting up additional traps to capture any remaining crocodiles. Community outreach programs are being planned to educate residents about safe waste disposal practices, as food waste near the river can lure crocodiles onto land, increasing the likelihood of human‑reptile encounters. The department also encourages the installation of barriers or signage near high‑traffic areas along the riverbank to further reduce risk.

As the situation develops, local authorities continue to monitor the river for additional sightings, working closely with village leaders to ensure that safety measures are enforced and that the public remains well‑informed about the ongoing efforts to control the crocodile population in Beaufort and its surrounding waterways





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Beaufort Crocodile River Safety Wildlife Department Community Alert

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