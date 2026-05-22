Cristiano Ronaldo seals Saudi Pro League crown with two-goal heroics, ending long wait

Al Nassr successfully defended its title and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Saudi Pro League crown after a long gap following his time with Juventus. Ronaldo's iconic free-kick and finish contributed to the club's historic achievement.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to end his long wait for Saudi Pro League silverware with Al Nassr , including a memorable free-kick and finish in the final minutes of a crucial game.

Previously, Ronaldo had struggled to win a major title at Al Nassr even though he was the top scorer in his first two seasons. Despite setbacks and controversies, Ronaldo's impressive performance led Al Nassr to clinch the title, adding to his collection of championships from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and other competitions





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