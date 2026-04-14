Crackdown on Illegal Street Racing: 283 Summonses Issued, 26 Motorcycles Seized on DUKE

A comprehensive operation targeting illegal street racing on the Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) resulted in the issuance of 283 summonses and the seizure of 26 motorcycles. The operation, conducted by the JPJ and other agencies, addressed persistent public complaints and uncovered alarming involvement of young teenagers. The authorities are intensifying integrated operations to ensure safety on the highways.

PETALING JAYA: A significant crackdown on illegal street racing along the Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway ( DUKE ) resulted in substantial enforcement actions. In an operation conducted on Sunday, April 12, a total of 283 summonses were issued and 26 motorcycles were seized. The operation, led by the Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department ( JPJ ) and its Falcon Unit, also involved the inspection of 80 individuals. The integrated effort, which took place from 3 am to 5 am, was a direct response to persistent public complaints about illegal racing activities. The JPJ director, Hamidi Adam, highlighted the collaborative nature of the operation, which included the police, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), and highway concessionaire KESTURI. This coordinated action followed a special meeting aimed at addressing the growing concerns about illegal racing and its associated dangers. Areas around Batu Muda, Greenwood, and Sri Gombak were identified as hotspots for these illegal activities, particularly during weekends. The complaints received by the authorities detailed a range of issues, including large gatherings disrupting public order, the use of highways as unauthorized racing tracks, dangerous riding behavior, and excessive noise from modified vehicles. The scale of the problem and the potential for severe consequences were key drivers for the operation.

Further investigation revealed the alarming involvement of teenagers as young as 13 to 14 years old in these illegal racing activities. The JPJ director expressed concerns about this trend and emphasized the need for parental awareness and vigilance. Many parents were reportedly unaware of their children's participation in these high-risk behaviors. Authorities urged parents to closely monitor their children's activities and movements, discouraging their involvement in risky activities. The public was also encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities, assisting in the prevention of future incidents.

During the inspections, several serious offenses were uncovered, including motorcycles without side mirrors, improperly displayed or missing registration numbers, and the use of non-compliant or 'fancy' registration plates. Other violations included the use of registration numbers belonging to other vehicles, extreme exhaust modifications, the absence of rear brakes, and missing engine numbers. It was estimated that the cost of modifying motorcycles specifically for illegal racing purposes could reach up to RM10,000, illustrating the financial commitment involved in these activities. All enforcement actions were taken under the Road Transport Act 1987 to ensure the safety of all road users and to deter such illegal actions.

JPJ views illegal street racing with utmost seriousness, recognizing that it not only violates the law but also endangers lives and threatens the safety of other road users. Hamidi Adam stated that JPJ, along with other agencies, will continue to intensify integrated operations from time to time to ensure that DUKE and its surrounding areas remain safe and free from these unlawful and hazardous activities. The sustained enforcement efforts are crucial to safeguarding the well-being of the public and to maintain order on the highways. This commitment reflects a comprehensive approach to address the issues associated with illegal street racing, combining enforcement measures with preventative strategies. The goal is to deter future occurrences and to provide a safer environment for all road users. The ongoing monitoring of hotspots and the timely responses to public complaints underscore the commitment of authorities to address and manage illegal racing activities effectively. The collaboration between different agencies demonstrates the commitment to a multi-faceted approach to dealing with the issue and enhancing road safety. The operation is a crucial step towards curbing unlawful activities and upholding law and order on the highways.





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Illegal Street Racing DUKE JPJ Motorcycle Seizure Road Safety

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