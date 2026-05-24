Covid-19 Situation in Malaysia Stays Stable Despite Neighbouring Countries' Rising Cases

Malaysia has shown a significant downward trend in Covid-19 cases compared to last year, with zero deaths so far this year. The government continues to strengthen traveller screening and vaccine availability for high-risk groups to combat the virus.

The Covid-19 situation in Malaysia remains stable, with no deaths recorded so far this year. As neighbouring countries report an increase in cases, Malaysia has shown a significant downward trend , declining by 12.6% (9,682 cases) compared to the same period last year.

Although there was a 0.7% increase in cases, the situation remains under control. Ongoing genomic sequencing has detected several new subvariants, but they do not show any tendency to trigger a serious wave of infections. Traveller screening will be strengthened at international entry points, and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency will monitor activities and public health preparedness. Vaccination is highly encouraged, especially for high-risk groups, to reduce the risk of infection complications.

Recently, Singapore reported a rise in Covid-19 cases after 12,700 cases were recorded for the week of May 10 to 16, compared to 8,000 cases in the previous week





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Covid-19 Malaysia Stable Situation Downward Trend Neighbouring Countries Increase In Cases New Subvariants Traveller Screening Vaccination High-Risk Groups

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