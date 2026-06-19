Court Sets August 5 Deadline for Prosecution to Complete Document Submission in Ex-Military Chief's Case

Kuala Lumpur: The Sessions Court has set August 5 as the deadline for the prosecution to complete the submission of all documents related to the case of former Armed Forces Chief, Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd. Latip informed the court that one volume of documents is still being compiled. The prosecution has already submitted three volumes of documents to the defense and is awaiting an additional volume from relevant agencies. The defense lawyer, Abdul Aziz Hamzah, confirmed receipt of the documents. Mohd Nizam had pleaded not guilty on January 23 to three charges of using his position to receive bribes totaling RM752,481.90 and one charge of breach of trust involving RM3 million. The charges allege that while serving as Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel (AKSPA) and as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (Tabung Kebajikan Angkatan Tentera, TKAT), he misused his position to secure contracts for five companies in which he had an interest. The alleged offenses occurred on June 24, 2024, at the Ministry of Defense. The breach of trust charge alleges that on October 4, 2024, as Chairman of TKAT's Investment Committee, he approved a RM3 million investment in Precious Amber International Berhad without committee approval.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has scheduled August 5 as the date by which the prosecution must finalize the submission of all documents pertinent to the case involving former Armed Forces Chief , Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar .

This ruling follows a statement from Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd. Latip, who indicated that a single volume of documents remains in the process of compilation. The prosecution has already delivered three volumes of case documents to the defense team and continues to await one additional volume, which is being obtained from the relevant agencies.

"The prosecution has submitted the third volume of documents to the defense and is still awaiting one more supplementary volume that is being collected from the related agencies. This additional document will be submitted as soon as it is received to complete the document disclosure process under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code," the prosecutor stated. In previous proceedings, the prosecution had submitted 23 documents, including conversation recordings and meeting minutes, to be used during the trial.

Defense counsel Abdul Aziz Hamzah, representing Mohd Nizam, confirmed that his side has received the documents in question. On January 23, Mohd Nizam pleaded not guilty to three charges of using his position to receive bribes amounting to RM752,481.90 and one charge of breach of trust involving RM3 million.

Regarding the first two charges, Mohd Nizam, who at the time served as Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel (AKSPA) of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), allegedly misused his position to obtain gratification totaling RM552,481.90 for the Armed Forces' Hari Raya Goodie Package for the year 2025. The accused is alleged to have, while chairing the Executive Committee of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT), appointed five companies for the supply of pelikat cloth, batik cloth, 'multifunctional folding pliers', bath towels, and shoulder bags to TKAT, in which he had a personal interest.

The act is alleged to have been carried out on June 24, 2024, at the Ministry of Defense, 15 Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur. For the third charge, on October 4, 2024, at the same location, Mohd Nizam, then serving as Chairman of TKAT's Investment Committee, is accused of breaching trust by investing RM3 million of the organization's funds in Precious Amber International Berhad without obtaining approval from the committee





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Mohd Nizam Jaffar Armed Forces Chief Bribery Breach Of Trust TKAT Malaysian Military Corruption Case Sessions Court Document Disclosure

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