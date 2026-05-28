Court Orders Insurer to Pay RM1.245 Million for Written-Off Porsche in Land Dispute Over Customs Duties

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled that Pacific & Orient Insurance must pay the full insured sum for a Porsche 911 GT3 RS declared beyond economic repair after an accident, rejecting the insurer's demand for prior payment of customs duties.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur has ordered Pacific & Orient Insurance Co Bhd to pay RM1.245 million to a luxury car owner, Lai Leong Peng, after her Porsche 911 GT3 RS was declared beyond economic repair following an accident in October 2022.

Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong ruled that the insurer must pay the full insured sum of RM1.225 million along with additional charges including towing fees of RM5,150, storage costs of RM13,317.80, and medical expenses of RM2,059 for psychiatric treatment. The court also awarded Lai RM50,000 in costs and 5% annual interest on the judgment sum from the date the suit was filed until full settlement.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that general damages for mental distress suffered by Lai be assessed against the insurer. The insurer has since filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal, contesting the decision. The case centered on a tax-free Porsche registered in Langkawi under a duty-exempt regime. Lai insured the vehicle for RM1.225 million.

After the accident, the insurer assessed the car as beyond economic repair and initially offered RM1.225 million, subject to a policy excess deduction. However, the insurer later imposed a condition requiring Lai to first pay customs duties on the vehicle before the insurance payout could be released. Lai rejected this condition and filed a lawsuit, arguing that neither the insurance policy nor the law required her to pay customs duties before receiving indemnity.

The insurer subsequently alleged that Lai had used a false Langkawi address and claimed there had been non-disclosure and misrepresentation regarding the policy. In his nine-page judgment, Judicial Commissioner Leong held that the insurer's demand for payment of customs duties was not part of the insurance contract and described the condition as misguided and in bad faith.

The court found that the insurer had already accepted liability by classifying the vehicle as beyond economic repair and making settlement offers without raising any issue of non-disclosure. The court also rejected the allegation that the Langkawi address was false, noting that the address existed, had been accepted by both the road transport and customs departments, and that no investigation or prosecution had been initiated against Lai.

Leong stated that the insurer could not subsequently repudiate the policy for alleged misrepresentation because it had failed to do so in accordance with Section 19 of the Contracts Act. Evidence from the insurer's own witness confirmed that the policy had never been repudiated. Lawyers Lee Chan Leong and Goh Chin How represented Lai, while Viknesvaran Kanagathipillai and Archana Devi Thirumalai appeared for the insurer





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