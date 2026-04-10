Court of Appeal Reinstates Suit in Railway Project Dispute, Overturns High Court Decision

The Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision to dismiss a suit related to a railway track restoration project, ordering the case to be reinstated and heard again. The dispute involves Puncak Gali Harmoni Sdn Bhd and Emrail Sdn Bhd, concerning a subcontract for a project between Gua Musang and Tumpat Stations in Kelantan.

PUTRAJAYA: Puncak Gali Harmoni Sdn Bhd PGH secured a victory in the Court of Appeal, overturning a High Court decision that had dismissed its suit and ex parte injunction against Emrail Sdn Bhd. The case centers around a subcontract award letter related to a railway track restoration project, and the appellate court's ruling reinstates the case and sends it back to the Shah Alam High Court for further proceedings.

This decision marks a significant development in a legal dispute involving a major infrastructure project, emphasizing the importance of due process and proper adjudication in complex contractual matters. The Court of Appeal panel, presided over by Justice Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, delivered its verdict on Friday, April 10th, ordering the case's reinstatement. The panel, also comprising Datuk Faizah Jamaludin and Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohamed Salleh, granted PGH's appeals with costs amounting to RM30,000, subject to allocatur. The initial High Court decision, which summarily dismissed the suit and set aside the ex parte injunction, was deemed flawed, prompting the Court of Appeal's intervention to ensure a fair and just resolution. Justice Mohamed Zaini, in outlining the court's reasoning, highlighted the need for the case to be handled by a different judicial officer, given the previous Judicial Commissioner's findings on the facts and issues. The Court of Appeal also emphasized the urgency of the matter, directing that the application for an inter parte injunction be heard within two weeks, acknowledging the project's national importance and public benefit. This swift action reflects the court's commitment to ensuring minimal delays in a project deemed vital for public welfare, particularly in the context of infrastructure development and connectivity. The ruling underscores the judiciary's role in upholding contractual obligations and facilitating the smooth execution of public projects.\The core of the dispute revolves around a subcontract between PGH and Emrail concerning the railway restoration project between Gua Musang and Tumpat Stations in Kelantan. The project, awarded by the government through the Transport Ministry, highlights the complex interplay of government contracts, subcontracting agreements, and the legal frameworks that govern them. PGH, appointed as a subcontractor, initiated the suit against Emrail following a disagreement over the terms and conditions of the Letter of Award. The subcontract, with a value of approximately RM145.3 million, became the focal point of the legal battle. PGH maintained that the contract had become unconditional, while Emrail argued that it was conditional, dependent on the main contract award and the execution of a formal agreement. This divergence in interpretation led to the legal proceedings, with PGH seeking to prevent Emrail from terminating the Letter of Award pending mediation and arbitration. The Shah Alam High Court initially granted an ex parte injunction, but later set it aside after an inter partes hearing, leading to the current appeal. This series of events underscores the intricacies of contractual disputes, where seemingly minor details can have significant legal implications. The Court of Appeal's decision to reinstate the case signifies the importance of addressing the substantive issues and ensuring a fair hearing for all parties involved.\The Court of Appeal's ruling specifically addressed the errors made by the High Court in setting aside the ex parte injunction and summarily dismissing the suit. Justice Mohamed Zaini pointed out that the High Court's actions were irregular, particularly the setting aside of the injunction in the absence of an application from Emrail. This highlighted a crucial point of law regarding the procedural requirements and the proper application of legal principles. The Judicial Commissioner's decision to summarily dismiss the suit was deemed a clear breach of natural justice, further emphasizing the need for procedural fairness and impartiality in legal proceedings. This aspect of the ruling reinforces the fundamental principles of justice and the importance of ensuring that all parties have a fair opportunity to present their case. The court's decision also underscores the significance of adhering to established legal procedures and the potential consequences of deviating from these procedures. The Court of Appeal's directive to expedite the hearing of the injunction application underscores the need for a swift resolution, considering the project's national importance and its potential impact on public infrastructure and connectivity. The legal battle's focus on a national project necessitates a balanced approach, considering both the contractual issues at hand and the public interest aspects of the infrastructure development. The Court of Appeal's decision sets the stage for a more thorough examination of the case, ensuring that all aspects of the dispute are addressed fairly and in accordance with legal principles





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Court Of Appeal Railway Project Legal Dispute Contractual Agreement Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bar’s appeal on Zahid case moves forward, AG’s objection dismissedPUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Court of Appeal has dismissed a preliminary objection by the attorney-general’s chambers, ruling that the Malaysian Bar’s appeal for leave to...

Read more »

KL High Court told Fahmi made no political speech at Rawang mosqueKUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — An investigating officer told the High Court yesterday that Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil did not make any political speech at Masjid Nurul...

Read more »

Malaysian Court of Appeal Allows Bar's Challenge to Zahid Hamidi DischargeThe Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of the Malaysian Bar, allowing its appeal to proceed against the Attorney-General's decision to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his corruption case. This decision overturns a preliminary objection by the Attorney-General's Chambers and signifies a crucial development in the ongoing legal proceedings, raising questions about justice and the integrity of the legal system.

Read more »

Former Senior Political Secretary Seeks High Court Transfer in Corruption CaseDatuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, a former senior political secretary, is seeking to transfer his five corruption charges from the Sessions Court to the High Court. The High Court has set April 28 for its decision on the application. The charges involve allegations of accepting bribes in cash, furniture, and electrical appliances in exchange for helping a businessman's companies obtain mineral exploration licenses.

Read more »

High Court to decide on Shamsul Iskandar’s bid to transfer graft case on April 28KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The High Court today fixed April 28 to deliver its decision on the application by former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri...

Read more »

Federal Court to hear PKR appeal over Zuraida’s RM100,000 bond ruling on July 16PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The Federal Court has fixed July 16 to hear Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) appeal against a Court of Appeal decision that reduced former Ampang MP Datuk...

Read more »