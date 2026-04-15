Court of Appeal Hears Arguments on Ahmad Zahid DNAA Decision

The Court of Appeal is deliberating on the legality of the decision to grant Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case. The Malaysian Bar is challenging the decision, arguing it was not in the public interest and seeks a declaration that it was null and void.

The Court of Appeal heard arguments today regarding the 2023 decision to grant Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to an acquittal ( DNAA ) in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case. Senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly asserted that the public prosecutor's (PP) DNAA decision was legally sound, made within the bounds of Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution and Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Hambaly argued that the decision did not violate any laws or policies, nor did it impinge upon the PP’s constitutionally protected prosecutorial discretion. He stated that the case was discontinued due to the emergence of new issues and evidence that necessitated a more thorough and comprehensive investigation. The PP also considered the public interest, aiming to maintain the credibility of the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as the prosecuting and investigating bodies, respectively, by avoiding a rushed or incomplete investigation.

The hearing took place before a three-member panel led by Justice Datuk Faizah Jamaludin, alongside Justices Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng and Datuk Nadzarin Wok Nordin. Ahmad Hanir represented the Attorney-General in the case, responding to the Malaysian Bar’s appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s prior rejection of its application for judicial review proceedings.

Datuk S. Ambiga, representing the Bar, presented a counterargument, stating that while the rights of the accused are recognized, the ultimate exercise of prosecutorial discretion must prioritize public interest. Ambiga highlighted that 99 prosecution witnesses had already provided testimony, and the defence had been called, with the 15th defence witness currently providing evidence. This contrasted with the prosecution's earlier move to halt the proceedings. She argued that the Bar's position was based on the fact that the decision to grant the DNAA was not in the public interest, given the advanced stage of the trial. The focus was on ensuring the integrity of the legal process and maintaining public trust in the justice system.

The Bar's legal challenge stems from the controversial DNAA granted to Ahmad Zahid on September 4, 2023. The Bar is seeking to challenge the AG’s decision on September 4, 2023, to grant Ahmad Zahid a DNAA on 47 charges involving criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering linked to Yayasan Akalbudi funds. It is challenging the propriety of the decision given the stage of the trial. They are also seeking a court declaration that the decision by High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah (now a Federal Court judge) was null and void and exceeded the Attorney-General's jurisdiction. The Bar's primary concern revolves around the implications of such a decision on public confidence in the judicial system and the potential erosion of the fight against corruption.

Justice Faizah, after listening to the arguments from both sides, announced that the panel required additional time to deliberate on the matter. As a result, the date for the decision will be determined at a later time. The core of the legal dispute lies in the propriety of the AG's decision to grant a DNAA, especially given the significant progress made in the trial. The case involves complex legal arguments and raises crucial questions about prosecutorial discretion, public interest, and the integrity of the judicial process. The outcome of the appeal will have significant implications for the handling of corruption cases in the future and could set a precedent for similar situations. The court's decision will determine the legality of the DNAA granted to Ahmad Zahid, impacting public trust in the legal system and the fight against corruption





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Ahmad Zahid Hamidi DNAA Court Of Appeal Yayasan Akalbudi Corruption

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