Court of Appeal Dismisses Labuan MP’s Lawsuit Against Bersatu

Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s appeal to reinstate his lawsuit against Bersatu challenging his membership cessation has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal. The court upheld a previous High Court decision, citing Section 18C of the Societies Act which limits judicial review of party matters.

Labuan Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman , has suffered a setback in his legal battle against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ). The Court of Appeal has unanimously dismissed his attempt to revive a lawsuit challenging the termination of his party membership.

The decision, delivered by a three-judge panel headed by Datuk Azizul Azmi Adnan on Wednesday, April 29th, upheld a previous High Court ruling that had struck out Suhaili’s suit in favor of Bersatu. This outcome effectively closes the door on Suhaili’s legal challenge, at least for the time being, regarding his expulsion from the party.

The court’s reasoning centered on the applicability of Section 18C of the Societies Act, a provision that restricts judicial intervention in disputes concerning the internal affairs of registered societies, including political parties. Justice Azizul emphasized that the court found existing legal precedent supporting the validity of Section 18C and that its application did not conflict with the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The judge further stated that the High Court’s decision to strike out the suit was appropriate given the specific circumstances of the case, and consequently, Suhaili was ordered to cover Bersatu’s legal costs amounting to RM30,000. The origins of this legal dispute trace back to November 2023 when Bersatu suspended Suhaili’s membership for a period of six years. This disciplinary action was triggered by a public statement made by Suhaili expressing support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Suhaili defended his statement by citing his dissatisfaction with Bersatu’s perceived lack of financial assistance to the constituents of Labuan, the parliamentary constituency he represents. He argued that his primary responsibility was to advocate for the needs of his people, and he felt compelled to publicly voice his concerns when his party failed to address them adequately.

Suhaili subsequently filed a lawsuit in 2024 seeking a court order declaring his membership cessation invalid, contending that the party’s actions were unjustified and violated his rights as a member. However, the High Court in Shah Alam, on April 15, 2025, ruled against him, asserting that the decision to terminate his membership fell squarely within the realm of internal party affairs and was therefore shielded from judicial review under Section 18C of the Societies Act.

This initial ruling prompted Suhaili to appeal to the Court of Appeal, hoping to overturn the High Court’s decision and have his case heard on its merits. During Wednesday’s proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Suhaili’s legal counsel, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, argued that the case should be sent back to the High Court for a full trial. His argument hinged on the contention that the validity of Section 18C itself was questionable and deserved further scrutiny.

He suggested that the court should examine whether the provision unduly restricts access to justice and infringes upon the rights of party members. However, Chetan Jethwani, the lawyer representing Bersatu, countered that while Suhaili, as a Member of Parliament, is undoubtedly entitled to freedom of speech, he must also accept the consequences of his actions if those actions are deemed to be in violation of party rules or principles.

Jethwani argued that Suhaili’s public endorsement of a political opponent was a clear breach of party discipline and that Bersatu was within its rights to take disciplinary action against him. The Court of Appeal ultimately sided with Bersatu’s position, affirming the High Court’s decision and upholding the application of Section 18C. This ruling underscores the limitations placed on judicial intervention in the internal affairs of political parties in Malaysia, reinforcing the principle of self-regulation within these organizations.

The case highlights the delicate balance between the rights of individual party members and the authority of political parties to maintain internal discipline and enforce their own rules





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Suhaili Abdul Rahman Bersatu Court Of Appeal Section 18C Societies Act Political Party Membership Cessation Labuan MP

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