Court of Appeal Commutes Death Sentence to Prison Term for Former Student in Brutal Murder Case

A former college student's death sentence for the murder and burning of his pregnant girlfriend has been reduced to 40 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya has reached a definitive decision regarding the sentencing of a former college student involved in a gruesome murder case .

Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali, who had previously been sentenced to death by the High Court, has had his sentence commuted. A three-member judicial panel, consisting of Justices Datuk Azman Abdullah, Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, and Datuk Seri Mohd Radzi Harun, ruled that the death penalty should be substituted with a custodial sentence of 40 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane.

This decision comes after a thorough review of the case and the circumstances surrounding the crime, reflecting the court's exercise of judicial discretion in accordance with current legal standards. The backdrop of this case is a series of horrific events that took place between the night of May 22 and the early morning of May 23, 2023, at Jalan Sungai Limau.

The victim, Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, was only 21 years old and was pregnant at the time of her death. The details of the crime are particularly harrowing, as the appellant is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest and abdomen, as well as slashing her neck. In an act of extreme brutality, he attempted to manually remove the fetus from her abdomen.

Following the murder, the appellant used petrol to set the body on fire, an act intended to destroy evidence or perhaps as a final act of cruelty. This sequence of events led the Klang High Court to initially impose the death penalty by hanging on October 15 of the previous year. During the appeal process, the legal representative for Muhammad Fakrul, Muhammad Nor Tamrin, presented several mitigating factors.

The primary argument focused on the appellant's age, noting that he was only 20 years and four months old at the time the offence was committed. The defense contended that the High Court had failed to properly account for the youthful age of the offender when deciding on the death penalty, arguing that such a sentence was too harsh for someone in that developmental stage of life.

Additionally, the defense brought forward evidence from a DNA test which proved that the fetus the victim was carrying did not belong to Muhammad Fakrul. This was used to support the claim that the appellant had been made a scapegoat by the victim, adding another layer of complexity to the motive behind the crime. Conversely, the prosecution, led by Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob, urged the court to maintain the original death sentence.

The prosecution argued that the sheer scale of the cruelty and the inhumane nature of the killing far outweighed the mitigating factor of the defendant's age. Ayob asserted that the court must balance the age of the accused against the seriousness of the offence and the broader public interest. He argued that if an individual is old enough to plan and execute such a brutal crime, they must also be old enough to face the maximum legal penalty.

From the prosecution's perspective, the brutality of the act—specifically the attempt to remove the fetus and the subsequent burning of the body—demanded the ultimate punishment to serve as a deterrent and to provide justice for the deceased. In delivering the final verdict, Justice Azman Abdullah highlighted that the law now provides judges with the option to impose either the death penalty or a prison term, allowing for a more nuanced approach to sentencing.

The court took into consideration the age of Muhammad Fakrul at the time of the crime and decided that a lengthy custodial sentence combined with caning was a sufficient and appropriate punishment. By commuting the sentence to 40 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane, the Court of Appeal has emphasized the importance of considering the age of the offender while still ensuring that a severe punishment is served for a heinous crime.

This case underscores the evolving nature of sentencing in the Malaysian legal system, particularly regarding capital punishment and youthful offenders





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Court Of Appeal Sentence Commutation Murder Case Malaysian Law Youthful Offender

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