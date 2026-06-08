Court Issues Notice for Claims on Seized Jewellery in Salwani Anuar Case

The Sessions Court has issued a third-party notice for anyone to challenge the forfeiture of jewellery seized from Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, wife of a former army chief, with a hearing set for July 31. If no claims are made, the assets will be forfeited to the government. Salwani faces multiple money-laundering charges related to receiving illicit funds.

The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur issued a third-party notice regarding the forfeiture of jewellery seized from Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, the wife of former Malaysian Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

The notice invites any individual with a legitimate claim to the assets to come forward by July 31. If no third party asserts an interest, the jewellery will be forfeited to the government. The court's decision followed an application by deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, which was not opposed by Salwani's legal representation. The items subject to forfeiture include a 29.17-gramme necklace, a 9.53-gramme bracelet, a pair of earrings weighing 6.61 grammes, and a Swarovski ring.

These movable assets were seized under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and remain in MACC custody. The legal proceedings are part of a broader case against Salwani, who faces multiple charges for receiving money from illegal activities. She was charged in Kuala Lumpur with four counts involving sums of RM50,000, RM7,000, RM10,000 and RM10,000 deposited between November 24, 2024, and November 25, 2025, into a company account in Damansara Heights.

Additionally, she faces a separate charge in Kuala Terengganu for receiving RM5,000 on January 16, 2025. The charges fall under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, carrying potential penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment and fines of at least five times the value of the illicit proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher. The case continues with the next hearing scheduled for July 31 to address any third-party claims





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Salwani Anuar Jewellery Forfeiture MACC Act Money Laundering Third-Party Notice Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Malaysian Army Chief Wife

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