Court Clears Way for Auction of Jamal Yunos Assets to Settle Teresa Kok Defamation Debt

High Court dismisses interpleader claims by Jamal Yunos's son and another individual, allowing auction of 14 seized movable assets on June 22 to recover RM66,061.85 owed to MP Teresa Kok following a defamation suit victory.

Fourteen movable assets seized from the residence of Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos are scheduled for public auction on June 22, 2026, following a High Court decision that cleared the final legal obstacles.

The court dismissed an interpleader claim filed by Jamal's son, Muhammad Amin Daniel, who asserted ownership of the seized items. The dismissal includes an order for the claimant to pay RM8,000 in costs. A separate interpleader claim by Mohd Razali Kamin was withdrawn, and he was ordered to pay RM2,000 in costs. These rulings remove all impediments to the enforcement of a monetary judgment totaling RM66,061.85 awarded to Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok in a defamation lawsuit against Jamal.

The auction, to be conducted by court bailiffs, will take place at 10 am. The legal dispute originated from statements made by Jamal during a press conference on March 8, 2017. Kok alleged those statements, disseminated through various media and Jamal's own Facebook account, falsely suggested she misused state government Yawas funds for personal benefit and was therefore unethical. She filed the defamation suit on April 6, 2017.

On July 26, 2022, the High Court ruled in her favor, ordering Jamal to pay RM300,000 in damages and RM50,000 in costs. While Jamal satisfied the damages and costs from that judgment, a separate outstanding sum of RM66,061.85-representing additional costs awarded in the suit-remained unpaid, prompting the seizure and sale proceedings.

Execution of the writ of seizure and sale occurred on January 28, when bailiffs, accompanied by legal representatives, police, and a senior assistant registrar, seized the 14 movable items from Jamal's home in Ampang Jaya, Selangor. The subsequent legal challenges by third parties claiming ownership necessitated today's hearing before senior assistant registrar Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman, which was conducted via video conference.

With the son's claim dismissed and the other claim withdrawn, the path is now clear for the auction to proceed, allowing Kok to recover the remaining judgment debt. This case underscores the lengthy process of executing civil judgments and the potential for third-party claims to delay satisfaction of a court award.

Additional context includes the Federal Court's dismissal on July 30, 2024, of Jamal's application for leave to appeal against the 2022 High Court ruling, which had already finalized the damages and costs he was required to pay. The present auction specifically addresses the smaller, outstanding amount of RM66,061.85, which accrued from the original litigation. The assets to be sold are the 14 movable properties identified during the seizure.

Legal representation for Kok was provided by lawyer Datuk SN Nair, who confirmed the court's directives and the scheduled auction date





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defamation Suit Teresa Kok Jamal Yunos Asset Auction High Court Interpleader Claim Judgment Debt Movable Properties Seongai Besar Umno

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JPJ to haul extreme bike modifiers to court under tougher enforcement pushKUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Following a rising trend in extreme motorcycle modifications, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is adopting a new enforcement approach by taking these...

Read more »

Thai court to rule in long-delayed Bangkok bombing casePETALING JAYA: National sprinter Mohd Azeem Fahmi played a key role in Auburn University's history-making performance as the Tigers shattered the NCAA Division One men's 4x100m relay record at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday (June 10).

Read more »

Items seized from Jamal’s home to be auctioned on June 22High Court dismisses interpleader applications filed by the Umno leader's son and brother-in-law, who had claimed ownership of the items.

Read more »

Mahkamah Tinggi teruskan lelong aset Jamal YunosMahkamah Tinggi di sini hari ini meneruskan lelongan beberapa aset milik Ketua UMNO Bahagian Sungai Besar, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos

Read more »