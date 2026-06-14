Court Approves Demolition of Remaining Highland Towers Blocks After Three Decades

A Magistrates' Court has granted permission for the demolition of the two remaining Highland Towers condominium blocks, which have been vacant since the 1993 collapse that killed 48 people. The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council expects the demolition to be completed before the end of the year, ending over thirty years of delay.

The two remaining Highland Towers blocks in Hulu Kelang have been vacant since the tragic collapse of one block in 1993, which resulted in the loss of 48 lives.

After decades of legal and administrative delays, a recent Magistrates' Court ruling has authorized the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to proceed with the demolition of these abandoned structures. MPAJ deputy president Hasrolnizam Shaari confirmed that the court approved the council's application last week, clearing the way for the long‑delayed plan.

He indicated that a coordination meeting will be organized, involving unit owners represented by the developer and the insolvency department, and expressed confidence that the demolition would be completed before the end of the year. The decision marks a significant milestone in a case that has remained unresolved for over thirty years. The original tragedy occurred on December 11, 1993, when a landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rain caused one block of the condominium to collapse.

The two remaining blocks were evacuated immediately after the disaster and have stood empty ever since, becoming a stark reminder of the past. Various attempts to demolish the structures had been hindered by legal disputes, ownership issues, and complex administrative procedures. With the court's green light, local authorities now aim to coordinate the logistics and ensure the demolition is carried out safely and efficiently.

This outcome is expected to bring closure to the families of the victims and the broader community, while also allowing the site to be repurposed in the future. The demolition process will require careful planning to address any remaining structural hazards and environmental concerns. MPAJ is working closely with relevant stakeholders to manage the operation and minimize any impact on the surrounding area.

The successful execution of this plan will finally resolve a lingering chapter in the region's history, ending more than three decades of uncertainty surrounding the fate of the Highland Towers remnants





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Highland Towers Demolition Ampang Jaya Municipal Council 1993 Collapse Landslide Kuala Lumpur Hulu Kelang Court Ruling Abandoned Building

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