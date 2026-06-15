Court Approves Demolition of Abandoned Highland Towers After Over 30 Years

A magistrate's court has approved the demolition of the derelict Highland Towers in Hulu Klang, resolving a three-decade-long situation stemming from a 1993 collapse that killed 48 people.

The Ampang Magistrate's Court last week granted the application from the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council ( MPAJ ) to demolish the abandoned Highland Towers complex. This court decision paves the way for the long-vacant residential complex in Hulu Klang to be torn down before the end of this year.

The final ruling comes after the structure had remained derelict in the area for over three decades. According to the Deputy Chairman of MPAJ, Hasrolnizam Shaari, the council is now in the process of coordinating subsequent actions, particularly with the parties that will manage the demolition work.

"We will be calling for an adjustment meeting involving the unit owners, represented by the developer and the insolvency team. We expect this not to take long because everything is already clear-that is the target we have set. We are also expecting that within this year, the demolition process will take place," he stated. The tragic event that claimed 48 lives occurred more than 30 years ago.

The incident, around 1:35 PM on December 11, 1993, involved the collapse of Block 1 of the condominium following a slope failure at the back of the building, which was also linked to continuous heavy rainfall, reports indicate. In the aftermath of the tragedy, residents in Blocks 2 and 3 were ordered to evacuate their homes for safety reasons.

Since that day, the two affected blocks have remained unoccupied and turned into haunting, abandoned structures in the area for over three decades. The incident also triggered a prolonged legal dispute over the years involving various parties, including residents, the developer, and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ)





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Highland Towers Demolition MPAJ Court Ruling 1993 Collapse Slope Failure Abandoned Building

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