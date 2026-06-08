Couple Traumatized After Witnessing Young Girl Fall from Condominium Building in Johor Bahru

A married couple has claimed to be traumatized after witnessing a young girl fall from a condominium building in Johor Bahru. The incident occurred around 8 am yesterday, and the couple was with their child and a cleaning staff at the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the cause of the fall is still unknown.

A married couple has claimed to be traumatized after witnessing a young girl fall from a building in a condominium in Tampoi, Johor Bahru , around 8 am yesterday.

According to a post on Threads, the account owner named Irainany said that when the incident occurred, he and his wife were with their child and a cleaning staff at the seventh floor near the swimming pool. They had just opened the side tap to wet their bodies before taking a dip in the pool. A loud thud was heard, and the couple was shocked to see a young girl fall.

The woman expressed her trauma in a social media post, stating that she and her husband were witnesses to the incident. She said that they were startled to see the girl fall and that the crowd was in a state of panic. The woman also mentioned that the public at the scene seemed lost and unsure of what to do after witnessing the girl's condition. A minute later, another loud thud was heard, and a young boy was seen falling.

The husband then called for an ambulance and requested assistance from the other neighbors. The Johor Bahru Utara police chief, Asisten Komisioner Radin Ramlan Radin Taha, confirmed the incident when contacted. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the cause of the fall is still unknown. The condominium management has promised to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has left many in the community shaken, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The police are also urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to prevent such incidents from happening in the future





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Johor Bahru Condominium Building Young Girl Falls Trauma Police Investigation

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