A detailed guide to the calorie content of popular Chinese New Year snacks, with tips on how to burn them off through simple activities.

The biggest holiday in Chinese culture, Chinese New Year , is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by feasting on an array of traditional snacks?

However, before you indulge in these festive treats, it might be helpful to know exactly what you are consuming. This guide provides a detailed look at the calorie content of your favorite Chinese New Year snacks, along with creative ways to burn off those calories. From savory meats to sweet pastries, each snack carries its own unique flavor and history.

Understanding the nutritional value can help you enjoy the festivities without the guilt, and perhaps inspire you to balance your holiday eating with some fun physical activities. Starting with one of the most iconic CNY snacks: bak kwa or grilled dried pork. This sweet and savory delicacy is a staple during the holiday season, often exchanged as gifts or served to guests.

Each slice of bak kwa packs approximately 370 calories, which is significantly higher than a bowl of white rice at around 225 calories. To put it in perspective, you can burn off that slice by chatting with your relatives while standing for about 12 minutes. It might not sound like much, but those small movements add up when paired with the lively conversations that fill every home during this time.

Next, prawn rolls, or hee pun, are another sought-after snack. These crispy rolls are made from shredded prawns wrapped in a thin pastry and deep-fried. Ten pieces contain about 228 calories. If you find yourself indulging in more than a few, consider that you would need to drive for an hour and 30 minutes to burn off that serving.

That is a long journey, but perhaps you can combine it with a road trip to visit relatives. Alternatively, dancing to upbeat music for half an hour can also do the trick for smaller portions. Nian gao, or sticky rice cake, is a must-eat during CNY, as its name translates to tall year, symbolizing growth and prosperity. Traditionally, it is sliced and fried until golden, offering a contrast of crispy exterior and gooey interior.

One piece contains about 200 calories, similar to a bowl of rice, but with a unique sweet and savory taste that nothing else can replicate. To offset this calorie intake, you can help your mother move furniture around the house for seven minutes. Not only will you burn calories, but you will also score some filial piety points. Moving on to lighter options, nian gao is not the only fried treat at the table.

Ang ku kueh, or red tortoise cakes, are small, fluffy pastries often filled with sweet bean paste. They are shaped like fish during CNY to symbolize abundance, as the Chinese word for fish sounds like surplus. Each piece is only about 34 calories, making them a guilt-free nibble. If you eat a handful, a quick email reply session of about 20 minutes can burn off the calories.

These are perfect for those who want a taste of tradition without overdoing it. Kuih kapit, also known as love letters, are thin, crispy crêpe-like biscuits rolled into cylinders. They have a delightful coconut flavor and are fragile yet addictive. Each piece contains around 56 calories.

To burn one, you can type an email for about 20 minutes, which is a practical tip for office workers during the festive season. The name love letters comes from an old tradition where lovers would write messages on these biscuits, and eating them symbolized taking the words to heart.

Then there are the iconic mandarin oranges, which are more than just a fruit. In Hokkien, the word for mandarin orange is kam, which also means gold, so having them at home is believed to bring wealth. Each mandarin orange has about 50 calories. You can easily burn one by giving someone a 10-minute massage.

This is a great way to bond with family while staying healthy. Ngaku chips, or arrowhead chips, are another popular snack. These thinly sliced roots are deep-fried until golden and crispy. A bowl contains about 140 calories.

To work off that bowl, you can dance for half an hour to festive music. It is a fun way to celebrate and stay active.

Finally, no CNY meal is complete without box drinks like chrysanthemum tea, winter melon tea, or lychee flavors. While these might seem healthy, they often contain added sugar. One serving can be around 100-150 calories. To burn it off, you can spend 30 minutes washing your car, including vacuuming the interior for extra effort.

As you prepare for the Lunar New Year celebrations, remember that moderation is key. Enjoy your favorite snacks, but consider balancing them with physical activities. Whether it is dancing, cleaning, or simply standing more, every little bit helps. The joy of the holiday comes from the company and traditions, not just the food. So feast wisely, and have a prosperous and healthy new year





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