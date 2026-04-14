Cost and Distance Fuel Students' Risky Border Crossings in Kelantan

Malaysian students in Thailand are risking their safety by illegally crossing the Golok River to attend school, driven by lower costs and shorter travel times. The police are concerned about the children's potential exploitation and are increasing surveillance.

KOTA BHARU: The allure of lower costs and shorter travel distances has led 34 Malaysian students residing in Thailand to opt for the perilous route of crossing the Golok River to attend school. Datuk Mohd. Yusoff Mamat, the state's Police Chief, stated that according to information received from families, each student incurs an expense of RM4 to cross the Golok River to reach school, using a boat service. In contrast, going through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang costs RM10. This difference in cost encourages parents to allow their children to use illegal crossing points, prompting students and pupils to risk traversing the Golok River to get to school.

We are concerned that these students, some as young as 10 years old, could be exploited as drug mules, smuggling drugs from Thailand into the country. This issue has been reported previously, and we do not want a recurrence of such incidents, he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) monthly assembly today.

Previously, media reports indicated that 34 students who were detained by the General Operations Force (PGA) after crossing the border by crossing the Golok River from Thailand through unauthorized entry points to attend school, were released on police bail last night. All the students and pupils, from secondary schools and two primary schools, including religious schools, aged between seven and 16 years old, were released around 11:30 pm last night.

This situation underscores the challenges faced by students living near the border, highlighting the financial pressures on families and the potential dangers associated with informal border crossings. The police are now investigating and monitoring the situation, aiming to prevent future incidents and protect the safety of the students. The authorities are also working to address the root causes, such as the cost disparity between legal and illegal crossing methods, to offer viable, safe alternatives for students commuting to school.

The use of these illegal crossing points raises several concerns, including the vulnerability of the children to criminal activities and the lack of proper border control. The Golok River, which separates Malaysia and Thailand, is known to be a hotspot for various illegal activities, and the involvement of young students in crossing it without supervision poses a significant risk. The police are increasing patrols and surveillance in the area to deter such activities and prevent similar incidents from happening again. They are also collaborating with Thai authorities to strengthen border security and address the underlying issues.

The cooperation between the police and the schools is important to ensure the safety and security of the students, and also to educate the students on the risks and dangers of illegal activities. This is particularly important for the younger students, who may not fully understand the consequences of their actions. Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the problem and to ensure all involved are held accountable for any wrongdoing. These investigations will help in devising effective strategies and solutions to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The safety and security of students is of utmost importance, and continued vigilance and collaborative efforts are crucial in mitigating the risks associated with the illegal border crossings along the Golok River





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