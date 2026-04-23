Corporate Bodies Rally Support for Sandakan Fire Victims

Companies donate food and care packages to Kampung Bahagia fire victims, demonstrating strong community support and rapid response to the disaster. The Sandakan Municipal Council President received the donations on behalf of the State Disaster Management Committee.

KOTA KINABALU – A significant outpouring of support has been demonstrated for the residents of Kampung Bahagia , Sandakan , who were recently affected by a devastating fire.

Numerous corporate entities stepped forward on Thursday to provide essential aid to the fire victims, delivering their contributions to the Welfare Services Department’s Sembulan Depot. The donations, a testament to the community’s compassion, were formally received by Datuk Walter Kenson, the President of the Sandakan Municipal Council. Representing the contributing organizations were representatives from Petronas, Sabah Electricity, BTC Group, Hasani Group of Companies, and Samima Books and Stationary, each demonstrating a commitment to assisting those in need.

The aid packages primarily consisted of vital necessities, including food baskets designed to provide immediate sustenance and carefully assembled care packages containing essential hygiene items and other provisions. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, arrangements have been made for the swift delivery of these donations directly to the affected families in Sandakan via road transport. This logistical plan ensures that the assistance reaches those who require it most without unnecessary delay.

Datuk Walter Kenson, speaking on behalf of the State Disaster Management Committee, expressed profound gratitude to all the donors for their swift and generous response. He highlighted the remarkable spirit of unity and empathy displayed by the community in the wake of the tragedy. The speed at which aid was mobilized is particularly noteworthy, with assistance pouring in from a diverse range of sources.

Kenson further elaborated on the breadth of the support received, stating that within just five days of the incident, the committee had registered contributions from an impressive 150 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) alongside the substantial support from the private sector. This collaborative effort underscores the strong sense of social responsibility prevalent within Sabah and the willingness of individuals and organizations to come together during times of crisis.

The response exemplifies a collective determination to alleviate the suffering of the fire victims and assist them in rebuilding their lives. Beyond the immediate relief efforts, the donations represent a crucial step towards long-term recovery for the affected community. The contributions will not only address immediate needs but also provide a foundation for families to begin the process of restoring their homes and livelihoods.

The event at the Sembulan Depot served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a reminder of the importance of community support in overcoming adversity. The State Disaster Management Committee continues to coordinate relief efforts and welcomes further assistance from individuals and organizations wishing to contribute to the ongoing recovery process.

In related news, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo are expanding their reach into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026, scheduled to take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25th to 26th, demonstrating continued investment and development within the region





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Sandakan Fire Donations Kampung Bahagia Sabah Disaster Relief Community Support Petronas Sabah Electricity BTC Group Hasani Group Samima Books Walter Kenson State Disaster Management Committee Ngos

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