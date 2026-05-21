Coroner's court hears child-parent conflict not a direct factor in teen's death

Dr Chua Sze Hung discussed how conflict between parents and children can influence the psychological state of adolescents and how diaries can provide more authentic self-representation than verbal interactions.

Child-parent conflict was not a direct factor in the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir, but was instead a predisposing or indirect factor in her death.

The coroner's court heard this from a consultant forensic psychiatrist in Kota Kinabalu, Dr Chua Sze Hung. He mentioned that stressful interrogation and isolation that morning or night was the direct factor. In his opinion, verbal interactions are not an accurate indicator due to adolescents masking their distress. Zara's diary provided a true and genuine self-representation, unfiltered and free from pressures





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Child-Parent Conflict Inquest Death Diary Mentality Psychiatry

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