Controversy Surrounding Israeli Naval Forces' Treatment of Humanitarian Activists

The Incident Involves a Global Flotilla Mission to Gaza. Israel's Independence Day. A video has gone viral online showing detained activists with their hands tied and being forced to kneel after being intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. The GSF 2.0 Flotilla.

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) has condemned alleged violence, mental torture, and intimidation by Israeli extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli naval forces against unarmed humanitarian activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0.

SNCC director-general Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the reported actions violate international humanitarian law and United Nations resolutions. He said such conduct also contravenes the Rome Statute, under which torture, assault or inhumane treatment of detainees constitutes a serious breach of the Geneva Conventions. These actions reveal the true face of an apartheid regime that continues to operate beyond the bounds of humanity, according to Datuk Sani Araby





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Global Sumud Flotilla Israeli Naval Forces Itamar Ben-Gvir United Nations Resolutions Rome Statute Geneva Conventions Israeli Forces Palestinian Rights Humanitarian Activists Gaza

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