Controversial Statements Over PKR Leadership Spark Division in Malaysian Student Group

Proponents of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli are accused of dividing Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia after claims of losing faith in PKR's leadership. MKM officials deny the statements, calling them unapproved and politically motivated, while Dzul Hilmi Zainol criticizes the manipulation of student movements for personal political gain.

The proponents of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli are accused of polarizing Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM) following a viral statement alleging that a majority of the organization’s leadership has lost faith in PKR under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim .

Dzul Hilmi Zainol, the Exco of AMK Malaysia (Head of the New Media Bureau), stated that given the pattern and narrative at play, it is difficult to deny the possibility that this action is closely linked to Rafizi's supporters, who are becoming increasingly critical of the position of PKR’s President. Hilmi remarked that this movement appears deliberate and is attempting to build a perception that a wave of grassroots opposition exists against the President and the party's leadership.

However, the official statement issued by the MKM Secretary dismissed and denounced the anonymous statement, clarifying that it was not communicated through official organizational channels. Yesterday, the Secretary-General of MKM, Aqeef Salih, denied issuing any statement that says the organization has lost confidence in Anwar's leadership and stressed that such claims were never discussed or approved by the official channels. According to Aqeef, the statement was only released by a few members of the leadership without the organization’s mandate.

Meanwhile, Hilmi argued that exploiting the student platform for political agendas is deeply disappointing. He asserted that students should not be used as pawns for politics of vendetta, sympathy campaigns, or maneuvers by any figures aiming to perpetuate sentiments. If they genuinely intend to champion reforms, he continued, disrespecting the organization and propagating attacks through media narratives is not the way.

This only confirms that certain factions are more concerned with self-interest than with strengthening the people’s struggle and the stability of the government. Hilmi also emphasized that MKM should focus on its genuine mission rather than being manipulated by political factions seeking to advance their own agendas or disrupt party unity





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Malaysia PKR Rafizi Ramli Anwar Ibrahim Student Activism

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