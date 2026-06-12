Consumers and Hawkers Embrace Reusable Containers Amid Soaring Plastic Costs

As plastic packaging prices surge due to geopolitical conflict and supply chain issues, Malaysian consumers and food vendors increasingly adopt reusable containers. This practice helps reduce waste, cuts personal expenses, and eases business pressures, though some hawkers may eventually charge for disposables if costs continue rising.

A growing trend among consumers in Malaysia involves bringing reusable containers when purchasing takeaway food , driven by environmental concerns and cost savings amid rising prices of plastic packaging.

This shift is a response to the ongoing energy crisis and the sharp increase in plastic material costs following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Shirley Ng, a 55-year-old administrative executive, explains that she brings her own containers for mixed rice because it is convenient, reduces waste, and saves money, since many stalls charge for disposable plastic containers. She feels a sense of contribution to protecting the environment.

In Sentul, noodle hawker Lee notes that many regular customers have started bringing their own containers for takeaway soup. Lee's operating costs have risen, and while he still provides free plastic containers, he may impose a charge if material costs keep climbing, though he prefers to wait and see to avoid burdening customers. The Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association highlights that plastic container, bag, and packaging material prices have surged by 60% to 70%.

Previously, many operators absorbed these costs, but the current sharp increase makes it unsustainable for some businesses. The association's deputy president, C. Krishnan, remarks that a 5% to 10% increase is manageable, but the present hike is far too high, and decisions about passing costs to customers rest with individual operators. The Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association reports even steeper cost jumps, with raw material prices up about 80% to 100% due to supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

Its president, Cheah Chee Choon, states that prices rocketed from around US$930 (RM4,370) per tonne before the conflict to about US$1,700 (RM7,990) per tonne, with some specialized grades exceeding US$2,000 (RM9,400) per tonne amid panic buying in February and March. The association is working with members and traders to navigate tax rules, stabilize supply, and connect manufacturers with alternative suppliers such as China, seeking to mitigate the impact on both producers and consumers





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Reusable Containers Plastic Packaging Costs Takeaway Food Environmental Conservation Malaysia Energy Crisis US-Iran Conflict Plastic Price Hike Hawker`

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