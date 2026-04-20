Construction Halted at Bukit Kiara Federal Park Following Major Mud Flood Incident

Construction at the Bukit Kiara Federal Park administrative site has been suspended following a mud flood in TTDI, reigniting long-standing community debates over the preservation of the area's green space and environmental impact.

The recent mud flood incident along Jalan Haji Openg in Taman Tun Dr Ismail ( TTDI ) has forced an immediate cessation of construction activities at the Bukit Kiara Federal Park administrative zone project. This environmental disruption, which occurred this past Saturday, prompted swift intervention from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh.

In a show of administrative accountability, Yeoh confirmed that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has imposed financial penalties on the contractor responsible for the site. Collaborating with the Fire and Rescue Department, cleanup crews worked through the night to mitigate the damage caused by the runoff, ensuring that the residential area remained safe from further debris accumulation. During an emergency inspection conducted alongside Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud, Minister Yeoh emphasized that while the project is overseen by the National Landscape Department and executed by the Public Works Department, the safety of the public remains the paramount concern. The remedial actions taken in the immediate aftermath include the removal of unstable hoarding structures and the urgent reconstruction of silt traps designed to regulate water flow during heavy rainfall. Furthermore, a permanent DBKL control center has been established on-site to maintain strict oversight. Yeoh has laid down a firm directive: construction projects in sensitive areas like Bukit Kiara will no longer be permitted to proceed in an unchecked manner. Future progress must strictly adhere to phased, managed, and environmentally conscious development plans to prevent similar disasters from reoccurring. This incident has served as a catalyst for a broader public discourse regarding the preservation of Bukit Kiara as a vital green lung for Kuala Lumpur. Social media platforms, particularly Threads, have become hotbeds for community concern, reflecting long-standing anxieties about urban encroachment. Activists and residents alike have highlighted the history of the area, noting that the fight to protect this forest dates back over a decade to 2010. The controversy surrounding the infamous Great Wall of Kiara—a 3.5-meter perimeter fence installed in 2012 to demarcate development plots from forest reserves—remains a sore point for local hiking communities. Citizens argue that such developments do not merely reduce recreational space; they fundamentally threaten local biodiversity, disrupt natural water drainage systems, and pollute the riverine environments that define the park. As the city continues to expand, the residents of TTDI and beyond are increasingly vocal, demanding that the authorities prioritize ecological integrity over commercial development. The pressure on the government to protect the remaining trails and habitats has reached a new peak, signaling that any further encroachment will be met with significant public scrutiny and resistance





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bukit Kiara Kuala Lumpur Environmental Conservation Urban Planning TTDI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Landscaper Electrocuted During Tree Clearing Operation at Selangor Construction SiteA tragic incident at a Selangor construction site resulted in the electrocution of a 34-year-old landscaper. The Selangor Occupational Safety and Health Department is investigating the incident, which occurred when the victim was using a chainsaw to clear branches from a fallen tree. The department is examining the possibility of a lack of risk assessment by the contractor and the presence of exposed electrical wires at the site. Investigations are ongoing, and legal action could be taken against the employer if safety regulations were breached.

Read more »

Taman Tun Dr Ismail Construction Site Damaged by Heavy Rain; Residents Assured No Immediate DangerStrong winds and heavy rain caused damage to aluminium walls at a construction site in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, leading to mud washing onto a nearby street. Authorities have assured residents there is no risk to life or property, with firefighters monitoring the situation and Kuala Lumpur City Hall expected to take further action. Repair works are set to begin soon, following resident concerns about the project's environmental impact and potential for landslides.

Read more »

Stop-Work Order Issued for Bukit Kiara Project After Mud Flood and Retaining Wall CollapseA stop-work order has been issued for the Federal Park Administrative Zone office project in Bukit Kiara following a mud flood and partial collapse of a retaining wall after heavy rain. Cleaning operations are underway, and the incident has prompted a review of slope development works in the area.

Read more »

Bukit Aman: Two policemen among 87 testing positive for drugs in Ipoh entertainment outlet raidsKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Two policemen tested positive for drugs after being detained in raids on entertainment outlets in Ipoh, where 87 patrons were also found to have taken...

Read more »

Fibre Service Outage in Central and North-East Singapore Restored After Third-Party Construction DamageApproximately 5,000 broadband users in central and north-east Singapore experienced a fibre service outage on April 18, affecting major telcos. The disruption, caused by damage to fibre infrastructure during third-party construction works for the North-South Corridor project, has now been fully restored. The incident also impacted the ETA system for buses.

Read more »

Man Arrested for Driving Without License After Car-Van Collision in Bukit MerahA 26-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a valid license following a car and van accident on Jalan Bukit Merah on Friday, April 17th. The collision, which occurred around 5:30 PM, was witnessed by residents who reported hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke from the damaged car. Police arrived at the scene and took the unlicensed driver into custody.

Read more »