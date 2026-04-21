Constitutional Crisis Looms Over Negri Sembilan State Assembly Opening

The opening of the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly faces uncertainty as traditional chiefs attempt to depose the state Ruler, sparking a power struggle with the current administration.

The upcoming opening of the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban has transitioned from a routine administrative event into a focal point of intense political and constitutional scrutiny. Preparations are well underway, with personnel from the 14th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment conducting rehearsals to ensure that the customary ceremonial protocols are executed with precision.

Despite the visible pageantry, the atmosphere remains thick with tension following a highly unusual and unprecedented attempt by a group of traditional chiefs to depose the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. According to official schedules, the Ruler is expected to preside over the opening of the fourth session of the assembly, where he will deliver his royal address. The proceedings will include a formal royal salute and a comprehensive inspection of the guard of honour provided by the Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas. At the core of this unfolding crisis is a dispute between the state government and four influential traditional leaders known as the Undang. These chiefs, representing the regions of Sungei Ujong, Jelebu, Johol, and Rembau, took the shocking step of declaring that they had removed Tuanku Muhriz from the throne. They cited alleged misconduct as the primary justification for their decision, though they provided little in the way of specific evidence or public explanation. In place of the current Ruler, they proposed installing Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar. The maneuver has sent shockwaves through the constitutional framework of the state, challenging the established order and creating a legal gray area that has left the public and state officials in a state of uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of both the traditional and administrative leadership structures. The state government, led by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, has taken a firm stance by categorically refusing to recognise the declaration made by the four Undang. Aminuddin argues that the primary instigator, the Undang of Sungei Ujong, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, had already been stripped of his position prior to the attempted deposition due to violations of traditional and customary laws. The Mentri Besar maintains that the administration is operating strictly in accordance with Article 14(3) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negri Sembilan, which governs the protocols for the removal of traditional leaders. In a swift counter-offensive, the four Undang have challenged the validity of this removal, insisting that the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang did not reach a consensus on the matter. The conflict has escalated to the point where the traditional chiefs have publicly questioned the fitness of the Mentri Besar to lead the state administration, effectively turning the assembly opening into a standoff between the executive branch and the traditional leadership





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